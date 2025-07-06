‘Disappointing’: Calls Mount Against Cowboys’ & NFL’s $1.5M Decision Amid Ongoing Texas Floods Tragedy

In just a few hours on July 4-5, Central Texas was inundated by over a foot of rain as remnants of Tropical Storm Barry stalled across the Hill Country, triggering flash floods that surged the Guadalupe River up to 29 feet—its second-highest on record. Homes, cabins, and even campsites vanished under muddy torrents, leaving at least 70 people dead, including dozens of children, and dozens more missing amid chaotic rescue efforts.

In the aftermath, local and state officials deployed emergency crews and resources with federal aid now flowing under a disaster declaration—and groups from Kerrville to Austin organized shelters, meal services, and critical supply drive hubs to shore up these battered towns. And now, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, along with the Texans and the NFL Foundation, have combined to contribute $1.5 million to communities affected by the flooding.

“The National Football League’s two Texas-based teams—the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans—are uniting with the NFL Foundation to support the victims’ families and survivors of the heartbreaking floods in central Texas. Together they will contribute $1.5 million to provide both immediate assistance and long-term resources to those most impacted by the catastrophic flooding,” the statement read.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!