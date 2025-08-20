Mike McDaniel Gets Bad News on Dolphins Star After Tua Tagovailoa Frustrated at Practice

Preseason was meant to be about fine-tuning edges and establishing expectations for the Dolphins. “The idea throughout the preseason is to find ways to consistently improve and not stay stagnant or regress as far as utilizing the month of August to get lessons for your team that will survive the (season).”Mike McDaniel had said. The man who usually smiles through adversity now finds himself playing problem-solver, trying to fix a team plagued by inconsistency and poor timing. Tua Tagovailoa, the franchise quarterback, admitted frustration over cracks in offensive identity. More on that later. As unsettling as uneven execution can be in August, the greater worry for Miami now lies in the absence of a young offensive weapon expected to ignite their scheme.

That is the concern surrounding De’Von Achane, the energetic running back whose availability has become a front-page story for the Dolphins’ offense.At the time, McDaniel kept things vague about Achane’s status, calling it a lower-body soft tissue injury that would sideline him “between days and weeks.” Achane missed the Dolphins’ preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. And now, as per a report from CBS Sports injury specialist Mart Jaramillo. “He’s an incredible athlete, but now he’s dealing with this calf strain. That affects push-off, it affects his explosiveness, and definitely affects his change of direction. Simply put, calf’s tear is slow to heal”. The assessment was blunt: Achane won’t be ready for Week 1 and could sit out for two to three games. For a player whose game is built around speed, quickness, and burst, the risk is staggering.

Jaramillo’s caution: “It’s just not worth it… if he does tear his calf again or potentially his Achilles, that affects his entire career,” sounded like a reminder that short-term rewards cannot be allowed to outweigh future potential costs. Jaramillo also gave the timeline of his recovery, “I do not expect him to be ready for Week 1. I actually fully expect him to miss possibly the first 3 weeks of the season.” This raises concerns for McDaniel’s plans. Achane is not the only one sidelined. Sieler, a defensive lineman who just signed a three-year extension earlier this month, missed both Miami’s second joint practice with the Lions and the preseason game. McDaniel kept quiet about what’s keeping the defensive team captain on the shelf. “I’m going to get back in town and better assess the timeframes between days and weeks, but not too long,” McDaniel said of the injuries for Achane and Sieler. “Both of them we are going reassess when we get back to Miami, but I’m not concerned.”

That’s not the only injury on the team roster. Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste has already been put on injured reserve. This cuts down depth at a position where safety is key to keep Tagovailoa safe. Meanwhile, tight end Darren Waller, acquired with high hopes of plugging a versatility deficit in the offense, remains out with an unknown illness. McDaniel gave a faint glimmer of hope, that Waller “could start practicing this week,” but the uncertainty remains.

Tua Tagovailoa is frustrated

Not only are the injuries frustrating, but Tagovailoa’s candid words after practice cast another shadow on the team. Evaluating Miami’s joint practice with the Detroit Lions, the quarterback minced no words. “I think today offensively was a very frustrating day in regards to what we wanted to do, what we said we wanted to do. Came out and we just weren’t able to get things jump-started, so that was very frustrating,” he admitted. It’s a result of the same kind of mistakes in the preseason games.

via Imago Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg (74) and tight end Jonnu Smith (9) attend to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1). After an apparent injury during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Dolphins’ offense struggled during last week at a practice with the Chicago Bears too, with execution slumps overwhelming moments of hope. McDaniel didn’t dispute his quarterback’s read. “Quite honestly, I didn’t like a majority of the results on plays… I’m cool with contested losses; I’m not cool with (a coverage) bust. I’m cool with a DB making a great play; I’m not cool with the receiver running the wrong route,” he said. His words made it clear that Miami’s problems were not because they lack talent instead those were mental errors.

Even in anger, McDaniel said there was progress. He explained that joint practices are designed to push players hard in a manner that exposes weaknesses. To that end, the complaints of Miami were a lesson as much as a warning. Tagovailoa has endured questioning at every turn of his life. Now the test is taking those lessons and applying them with confidence and rhythm in September.

With the Dolphins preparing for their final preseason game against Jacksonville, the twin narratives meet. One: McDaniel has to navigate a team through injury issues that could redefine offensive schemes in the first few weeks. Two: He must keep his quarterback and his locker room focused on improving, not agitated. It is a balancing act: protecting superstars in the long term while accumulating enough competitive fuel to build momentum. The NFL schedule is never patient, and Miami cannot afford mistakes in a league brimming with rivals.