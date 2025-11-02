Dolphins Handed $99.2M Reason Against Cutting Tua Tagovailoa as Mike McDaniel’s Future Hangs In Balance

The Miami Dolphins are in turmoil right now. After a dismal 2-7 start to the season and the recent firing of General Manager Chris Grier, everyone is wondering what’s next. At the moment, no one’s future is murkier than quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s. Especially considering his financial contract.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed on X that cutting Tua anytime soon would be financially disastrous.

“If the Dolphins release Tagoviloa this offseason, and a release before June 1 is basically impossible because the Dolphins owe him a fully guaranteed $54 million, it would set a new record cap hit of $99.2 million.”

To soften the blow, Rapoport also noted that if the team decided on releasing him post June 1, the Dolphins could spread the dead cap and pay him every year. This would still sum up to $67.4 million in 2026 and $31.8 million in 2027. It would also set a new record cap hit of $99.2 million.

The pressure only intensified after a 28-6 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night, where Tua went 25-of-40 for 261 yards but threw an interception and was sacked twice. He now leads the league with 11 interceptions, a brutal stat, especially considering the team’s record.

At this point, Tagovailoa isn’t just playing to keep his job, he might be playing to save head coach Mike McDaniel’s, too.

Can Tua Tagovailoa’s contract save Mike McDaniel?

The professional bond between Head Coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has always been evident. His career has seen great success under McDaniel’s coaching. Their fates, for a while, their futures seemed completely tied together.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, during his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, shed light on how Tagovailoa’s hefty four-year, $212.4 million contract. This includes a significant guarantee of over $50 million in the 2026 season, potentially protecting them both.

The contract limits Miami’s ability to make major changes right away. It looks like Tua Tagovailoa’s contract could actually save coach Mike McDaniel’s job.

“Keep Mike McDaniel for one more run with Tua… Give him one more shot with a lot of different moves in terms of personnel, a new GM, maybe a head of football operations, calling the shots, and then you make the decisions at the end of 2026.”

That perspective aligns with what owner Stephen Ross reportedly believes as well. He values collaboration and communication within his organization. It wouldn’t be surprising if any new general manager is asked to keep working with McDaniel rather than start over.

Now, as the Dolphins prepare for Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa and McDaniel get one more shot to prove their partnership still works. A victory in this high-stakes game could provide a much-needed positive inflection point.