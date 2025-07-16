Dolphins News : Troubling Mike McDaniel Update Forecasts Misfortune After HC Named on Hot Seat List

Mike McDaniel came to Miami with more than a playbook; he came with hope. A veteran offensive coordinator with a history of creativity, McDaniel was the go-to guy to unleash Tua Tagovailoa’s potential and finally make the Dolphins a consistent playoff factor. And for a moment, he did exactly that. Back-to-back playoff appearances, a 20–14 record in his first two seasons, and an offense that appeared to be pilfering from Kyle Shanahan‘s best work. But 2024 altered the discourse.

Miami slipped. They lost their quarterback once more, staggered to an 8–9 record, and failed to make the playoffs. All of a sudden, the discussion surrounding McDaniel started to change, from prodigy to perhaps in over his head.

That transition only became more apparent after remarks posted on WEEI Boston’s Sports Original podcast sparked a fire. One source explained the team chemistry as, “Dolphins are very much into transition mode and I think the buying with Mike McDaniel has seemed to wane drastically among the players.” The attitude was less hostile and more about losing sway. “He’s been a good coach. I believe he’s a creative coach. But it appears to be one of those things like, the players are actually having a hell of a lot more voice than Mike McDaniel is. And the respect level has diminished,” he further added.

For a team that was considered top-10 talent-wise last year, these are not minor worries. They’re the sort of whispers that become loud if the season gets off to a slow start. The worry is not just an emotional one. Indeed, it’s structural. “At least now they have players you can go and say with a straight face, ‘this is our guy’—we’re good with Morgan Moses, for instance,” the analyst continued. That is, there are pieces. But the cohesion? Not really.

McDaniel’s greatest strength has always been his scheme and his connection with players. Now, it seems he’s losing his grip on the latter. If buy-in has truly cratered, it’s not just the scoreboard that could doom him — it’s the locker room.

And Miami’s 2024 record reflects those fractures. The Dolphins gave Tua Tagovailoa a $212.4 million extension, clearly betting he was the answer. But once again, durability concerns surfaced. Jonnu Smith led the team in receptions. They dealt away Jalen Ramsey and brought in Minkah Fitzpatrick. The offense, once known for explosive plays, suddenly looked clunky.

With a tough schedule and a win-now roster, finishing 8–9 wasn’t just disappointing — it was a step backward.

McDaniel lands on the hot seat list

Subsequently, it was no surprise when Mike McDaniel ended up on the “NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat” list. He didn’t make number one, but he came in fourth, out of 32. That’s a huge red flag.

The pressure is enormous. McDaniel took over after Brian Flores and immediately brought a new energy. His 28–23 record through three years isn’t awful. But in the context of a team desperate for success, it’s not enough. Especially not when ownership is paying top dollar for their quarterback, and playoff gaps are widening. Add locker room noise and scheme stagnation, and you’ve got a cocktail no head coach wants to sip.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Miami Dolphins Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Miami, FL, USA Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talks to reporters before practice during mandatory minicamp at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Hard Rock Stadium FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250610_SN_na2_0001

Injuries played a crucial role. But so did questionable personnel changes. Trading Ramsey and Smith, taking key offensive options away, attempting to “retool” the defense, it all went haywire. Miami could not stop the run or finish games late. The offense, so explosive in 2022 and 2023, had no identity. Rather than asserting their will, they were responding. And McDaniel’s one-time celebrated creativity began to seem too cute and sometimes detached.

The Dolphins still possess great speed on offense. They still have a franchise quarterback and pending health updates. They even enjoy a middle-of-the-pack schedule in 2025. Eight victories could salvage McDaniel. Anything less, though, could be troublesome.

The NFL doesn’t linger. And even great minds require buy-in to thrive. McDaniel needs to buckle up.