Miami Dolphins Announce Decision on Kevin Stefanski After Firing Mike McDaniel

Kevin Stefanski is currently one of the hottest names in the NFL coaching market. Following his dismissal from the Cleveland Browns earlier this month, the two-time AP Coach of the Year has been meeting with several teams. Most recently, as per recent reports by NFL insider Adam Schefter, he completed an interview with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday to discuss their head coaching vacancy.

The meeting is a significant step as the Dolphins look for a fresh start on its sidelines. Since he departed from Cleveland, Stefanski has been in high demand, already interviewing with the Giants, Raiders, Titans, Ravens, and Falcons.

Despite the Browns’ 45–56 record during his six-year tenure, Stefanski remains a highly sought-after coaching candidate. His success in leading Cleveland to two playoff appearances, combined with his two Coach of the Year awards in 2020 and 2023, makes him a premier choice for teams in need of a proven leader.