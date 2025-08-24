brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Mike McDaniel Confirms Bad News for Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins Announce Multiple Injury Updates

BySamridhi

Aug 24, 2025 | 5:07 AM CEST

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

For Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins’ preseason closer was a snapshot of progress and danger. Tua Tagovailoa threw a sharp touchdown pass in the first half against the Jaguars, revealing the rhythm Miami wants to see all season. But he also took two sacks in the 14-6 victory, which is a reminder of the narrow margin between confidence and worry about keeping the franchise quarterback from getting hit. McDaniel, as always, projected a picture of serenity on the sidelines. But optimism vs. caution hung in the balance once the game was over.

Afterward, McDaniel relayed that (K) Jason Sanders departed the game with some dings. Although not to the extent that he would be a threat for Week 1. “He does not seem worried about Week 1,” McDaniel said, being very careful with his words while still relying on assurances. It was significant enough to calm jitters in the immediate term, but tactful enough to assert that Miami will be prudent in distributing their quarterback’s reps heading into September, and that’s bad news for Tua Tagovailoa. The head coach also offered a succession of other injury reports throughout the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks sat out with what McDaniel called “something minor,” stressing, “He would’ve played if it was a regular season game,” underscoring the precautionary nature of his absence. Running back Jaylen Wright’s situation appears more unsettled. “We’re evaluating a few things procedurally,” McDaniel explained. Wright’s evaluation leaves Miami thin at a spot where depth matters most.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Mike McDaniel downplayed concern over Liam Eichenberg, saying he doesn’t foresee an immediate or season-long injury. He also noted De’Von Achane’s calf has shown “no setbacks.” For Miami, the scoreboard was less important than the injury report—a telling indication with Week 1 looming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can Tua Tagovailoa stay healthy enough to lead the Dolphins to a successful season?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved