Mike McDaniel Confirms Bad News for Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins Announce Multiple Injury Updates

For Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins’ preseason closer was a snapshot of progress and danger. Tua Tagovailoa threw a sharp touchdown pass in the first half against the Jaguars, revealing the rhythm Miami wants to see all season. But he also took two sacks in the 14-6 victory, which is a reminder of the narrow margin between confidence and worry about keeping the franchise quarterback from getting hit. McDaniel, as always, projected a picture of serenity on the sidelines. But optimism vs. caution hung in the balance once the game was over.

Afterward, McDaniel relayed that (K) Jason Sanders departed the game with some dings. Although not to the extent that he would be a threat for Week 1. “He does not seem worried about Week 1,” McDaniel said, being very careful with his words while still relying on assurances. It was significant enough to calm jitters in the immediate term, but tactful enough to assert that Miami will be prudent in distributing their quarterback’s reps heading into September, and that’s bad news for Tua Tagovailoa. The head coach also offered a succession of other injury reports throughout the roster.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks sat out with what McDaniel called “something minor,” stressing, “He would’ve played if it was a regular season game,” underscoring the precautionary nature of his absence. Running back Jaylen Wright’s situation appears more unsettled. “We’re evaluating a few things procedurally,” McDaniel explained. Wright’s evaluation leaves Miami thin at a spot where depth matters most.

Mike McDaniel downplayed concern over Liam Eichenberg, saying he doesn’t foresee an immediate or season-long injury. He also noted De’Von Achane’s calf has shown “no setbacks.” For Miami, the scoreboard was less important than the injury report—a telling indication with Week 1 looming.