Mike McDaniel Makes Significant Dolphins Decision Before MNF Game vs Steelers

The Miami Dolphins are getting ready to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in one of the toughest environmental conditions of the season, and head coach Mike McDaniel is making sure his team is ready well before kickoff.

“Now, prepare for a game, which I think is pretty special in itself,” McDaniel said. “But you know, we’ll get there, have a couple of hours, and then have a practice in the latest time.”

McDaniel emphasized how it wasn’t a decision made on a whim. The whole deal was meant to accomplish consistency and acclimatization.

“I think it’s an added bonus that we get to get ourselves into the environment,” he said. “But realistically, that’s something we’ve been thinking about for a while, to keep consistency about 48 hours from kickoff, having your last activity.”

In fact, it’s set to be one of the chilliest matchups between the Dolphins and Steelers since January 2017. Even without any possibility of snow, that forecast itself will prove a tall order for a South Beach franchise so used to the warm, sunny weather. According to AccuWeather, temperatures will be around 20 degrees, with wind gusts at 18 miles per hour.

The elements have long been a defining factor when Pittsburgh hosts Miami. Since head coach Mike Tomlin took over in 2007, the Steelers have hosted the Dolphins four times, and only one of those games featured relatively calm weather.

The other meetings have been far more punishing. The 2017 playoff game was one of the coldest in Pittsburgh history. It started with 17 degrees. Let’s go a bit further back in time. In 2013, the snow took center stage, capped by Antonio Brown’s touchdown.

However, the 2007 ‘Mud Bowl’ is one of the most memorable matchups. In that game, heavy rain turned Heinz Field into a swamp after a storm delay. The conditions on Monday might not be quite disastrous, but the cold weather alone can influence the game.

And Miami is aware of this, especially their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. Miami’s Week 14 win also brought to the forefront a disconcerting trend. That game started at 41 degrees, and Tagovailoa now has a 1-7 record as a starter in games played at 46 degrees or colder.

The Dolphins will go against the Steelers

Several players will face their former teams. For the Dolphins, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith will go up against franchises where they made recent impacts. Meanwhile, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s history with the Dolphins adds its own layer of intrigue

However, there is no animosity among them. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gave credit to the challenge Ramsey presents.

On Thursday, Tagovailoa commented on the matchup, saying “We all know Jalen is a very aggressive player. That’s Jalen’s mindset as well. But we’re not just playing against Jalen. We’re playing their entire defense. He plays safety like he plays corner, aggressive.”

With high post-season hopes, Monday Night Football provides players with the opportunity to face their former teammates and prove their value in high-pressure games.

Miami, with a 6-7 record, will try its best to seal a victory and strengthen its position for the playoffs. Whether McDaniel’s proactive measure to combat the cold will be enough to overcome Tagovailoa’s history in frigid conditions will be the defining storyline on Monday night.