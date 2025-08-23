Mike McDaniel to Cut Ties With 6 Dolphins Players as Tyreek Hill Gives Up on Training Camp – Report

Mike McDaniel heads into his fourth season in Miami, aware that the stakes could not be any higher. The Dolphins are not a roster filled with thirty-something veterans seeking instant glory anymore. They’ve instead flipped the corner into a youthful future. McDaniel is aware that his job hangs in the balance with the development of those players. But first, he must scheme for Week 1, only to confront the dreaded part of the NFL schedule that all coaches fear: cutdown day. “That’s never easy,” McDaniel admitted. “One of my least favorite days that exist, and this one is probably going to be the worst….. as well as the preseason game in a couple nights.” McDaniel wasn’t kidding. The coaching staff and front office of the Dolphins are set to cut down the roster to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and tough decisions have already begun.

As Per team insiders, Mike McDaniel will be saying goodbye to six players. They are running backs Mike Boone and Aaron Shampklin. Also, wide receivers Erik Ezukanma and Andrew Armstrong, and defensive linemen Alex Huntley and Matt Dickerson. Boone and Shampklin were lost in a crowded backfield behind De’Von Achane, Ollie Gordon II, and Jaylen Wright.

Ezukanma, once projected as a depth piece, never carved out consistent production. Armstrong flashed athleticism in camp but didn’t have the reps to stick. Huntley and Dickerson were simply outpaced by Miami’s younger defensive line talent. Every player off the bench is not only a name on paper but a tale concluding sooner than anticipated.

Beyond those six, Miami has even tougher questions to answer. The offensive line is solid when healthy, but dangerously thin in depth. With Liam Eichenberg on the PUP list and Andrew Meyer resting on IR, the unit could require assistance from the waiver wire. The group of cornerbacks is even more concerning. With Kader Kohou out for the year and both Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller gone, Miami’s secondary is a patchwork of young players and journeymen.

However, the linebacking unit is filled with veterans like Jordyn Brooks and Willie Gay Jr., rendering promising younger names available on the practice squad. And at running back, Jaylen Wright’s recent injury scare has made an already shallow rotation more complicated. It increased the stakes on Achane’s health and Gordon’s capacity to perform.

Tyreek Hill is putting health ahead of Mike McDaniel’s training camp

While roster battles continue to be waged, the Dolphins’ largest concern is their most dynamic player. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who missed much of August with a nagging oblique injury, is also slated to miss the rest of camp. As per The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly, Hill has essentially “gummed up” training camp to ensure that he is fully healthy for Week 1.

The absence has been glaring. Miami’s offense is built on the speed and space created by Hill and Jaylen Waddle. And without him, the camp has leaned heavily on Malik Washington and Tahj Washington. Darren Waller’s removal from the PUP list boosts depth, but Hill’s unique ability to stretch defenses simply has no substitute. At age 30, with thousands of career plays already logged on his legs. Sitting out camp reps is a reasonable trade if it’s for being ready to explode out of the gates in September. McDaniel and the coaching staff appear in lockstep with the plan. Resting their superstar to avoid any setbacks ahead of the Sept. 7 opener against the Colts.

Training camp refines chemistry, but for established stars, it typically offers more danger than benefit. Hill doesn’t require camp to validate his value. His nine seasons of elite production in the NFL speak for themselves. What he does require is to arrive at Week 1 at full speed, able to convert ordinary slants into touchdowns and stretching secondaries that dare to play man coverage.

Anyway, McDaniel has the simultaneous burden of cutting his roster while keeping his stars under wraps. The Dolphins might appear younger and untested in places. But they also have a speed-based identity that can match any AFC team. If Hill is back healthy and the rookies pan out early, Miami might be rewriting its standing in the conference pecking order.