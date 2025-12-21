Quinn Ewers Issues 2-Word Statement as Mike McDaniel Leaves Door Open For QB Change After Bengals Loss

With Tua Tagovailoa on the bench, rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers made his first NFL start for the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals. Although the Dolphins lost the game 45–21, Ewers showed promise in his debut.

Ewers was very accurate, completing 20 out of his 30 passes for a total of 260 yards. Even though it was his first time leading the team, he looked comfortable running Coach Mike McDaniel’s fast-paced offense.

“It’s a lot of learning to do,” Quinn Ewers said. “Life continues.”

Mike McDaniel had his eye on Quinn Ewers long before the rookie ever stepped onto an NFL field. Despite being a seventh-round pick, Ewers earned his coach’s trust early on, and he finally got the chance to show why during his first professional start against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ewers looked remarkably comfortable for a debut player. He stayed calm under pressure, made smart decisions with the ball, and used his mobility to escape the pocket and extend plays. He managed to avoid being sacked the entire game and showed great versatility by spreading the ball around to nine different teammates.

However, the game wasn’t without its growing pains. Two major mistakes proved costly: a pass that tipped off receiver Theo Wease’s hands for an interception and a slip during a crucial fourth-and-inches quarterback sneak. While both turnovers led directly to Bengals touchdowns, his final interception came from a late-game effort to try to force a comeback.

Despite the errors, the Dolphins were encouraged by the rookie’s performance. Because he showed so much promise and poise, Ewers is expected to remain the starting quarterback for next Sunday’s home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mike McDaniel might still be evaluating Quinn Ewers

Coach Mike McDaniel has made a significant shift in the Miami Dolphins’ leadership by promoting rookie Quinn Ewers to the starting quarterback position. This decision follows a challenging season for veteran Tua Tagovailoa, who has struggled with consistency and currently leads the league with 15 interceptions. McDaniel explained that the move was necessary because the team needs “convicted” play at the position, and he believes the rookie gives the team the best chance to win right now.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages Head Coach/Trainer Mike McDaniel Miami Dolphins – Frankfurt 03.11.2023: Miami Dolphins Pressekonferenz in Frankfurt *** Head Coach Mike McDaniel Miami Dolphins Frankfurt 03 11 2023 Miami Dolphins Press Conference in Frankfurt

The demotion for Tagovailoa was substantial, as he was moved down to the third-string emergency spot, with Zach Wilson serving as the primary backup. While the decision was difficult, McDaniel expressed confidence in how Ewers has handled the transition. Following a recent loss, the coach defended the rookie, stating that the result was not on him and that he was pleased with how Ewers managed the pressure of the role. Elaborating on his decision, the coach said,

“Mike McDaniel said Quinn Ewers has “earned the opportunity to continue to develop”: “I was happy how he handled the position — that’s not easy. That’s what’s frustrating, is it’d be a lot easier if (the loss) was on the rookie quarterback, but I don’t think it was.”

McDaniel emphasized that Ewers has earned the right to continue his development on the field. By sticking with the seventh-round pick out of Texas, the Dolphins appear to be prioritizing an evaluation of their future. For Tagovailoa, whose statistical performance has declined across nearly every category this year, the move creates significant uncertainty regarding his long-term future as the team’s starter.