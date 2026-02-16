Dolphins Receive $56M Boost as Tyreek Hill’s Release Sparks Speculation on Chiefs Reunion

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Dolphins vs Texans DEC 15 December 15, 2024: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM Credit Image: Â Trask Smith/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_346.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree333765

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Dolphins vs Texans DEC 15 December 15, 2024: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM Credit Image: Â Trask Smith/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_346.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree333765

Essentials Inside The Story Miami Dolphins clear $56 million in a massive President's Day Purge.

Tyreek Hill hits free agency while rehabbing a major multi-ligament injury.

Rumors swirl of a Chiefs reunion to fix Patrick Mahomes’ inconsistent offense.

The Miami Dolphins have officially entered a new chapter. Under GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and Head Coach Jeff Hafley, the team has launched an aggressive roster purge. This overhaul is a direct response to a dire salary cap situation, proving the front office values long-term financial stability over keeping high-priced veterans on the payroll.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Spotrac highlighted the sheer scale of these moves on Monday:

ADVERTISEMENT

“The pending releases of ED Bradley Chubb, WR Tyreek Hill, and G James Daniels combine to open up $34.4M of 2026 cap space for the #Dolphins. An expected roster purge in Miami has begun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing of these cuts is a tactical choice. Releasing these players immediately allows the team to balance their books now rather than waiting for post-June 1 designations. While waiting until the summer spreads out the dead money, taking the hit today provides immediate relief—like saving $7.3 million on Bradley Chubb right away instead of waiting for $20.2 million in June.

The biggest shock of this President’s Day purge is superstar receiver Tyreek Hill. By moving on before March, the Dolphins dodge a massive $51.1 million cap hit and instantly gain $22.8 million in 2026 spending room.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

While the team absorbs $28.2 million in dead money, experts view this as a necessary financial reset following Hill’s significant knee injury late last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This massive release isn’t just about immediate savings; it’s about preparing for the next big decision regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Along with Hill and Chubb, Miami moved on from James Daniels and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. While the initial trio opened up $34.4 million, adding Westbrook-Ikhine pushes the total cap space cleared by these four moves to over $56 million, as reported by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Together, these difficult decisions clear the path for the Dolphins to rebuild from the ground up. That being said, let’s check out what the future holds for our Pro Bowl WR, Tyreek Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does Tyreek Hill’s release from the Dolphins mean that he can return to the Kansas City Chiefs?

The Miami Dolphins have officially released wide receiver Tyreek Hill, making the Pro Bowler an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his ten-year career. Over his four seasons in Miami, he suited up for 54 games as a Dolphin, totaling 340 receptions for 4,733 yards and 27 receiving touchdowns. He also added one rushing touchdown to his Miami tally, further cementing his reputation as a versatile scoring threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the release was primarily a financial decision to help the Dolphins manage a dire cap situation, it also followed a devastating end to his 2025 campaign. During a Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets on September 29, Hill suffered a severe left knee dislocation after an awkward tackle along the sideline. The trauma resulted in multiple torn ligaments, including his anterior cruciate ligament, which required immediate reconstructive surgery and placed him on season-ending injured reserve.

Because Hill is now free to sign anywhere, front office experts are evaluating the probability of a return to the Kansas City Chiefs. Before his 2022 trade to Miami, Hill spent six highly successful seasons in Kansas City, helping secure a Super Bowl alongside Patrick Mahomes. A reunion presents a logical football solution for a Chiefs team that collapsed to a 6-11 record and missed the playoffs last season. Their offensive struggles only compounded before Mahomes suffered his own season-ending knee injury in Week 15.

If both players successfully rehab for the 2026 season, Hill offers a direct schematic fix for the Kansas City offense. By stepping back into an offensive system he already knows intimately, Hill would instantly restore the explosive dynamic Mahomes desperately lacked, providing a high-probability path to getting the Chiefs’ passing attack back into championship form.