Dolphins Sign Former Raiders QB With Mike McDaniel Expected to Cut Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are officially adding rookie quarterback Cam Miller to their active roster. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the team is bringing him in for the final week of the season after he spent the year on the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad. As he reposted JL Sports’ tweet,

“The #Dolphins add a QB.” Rapoport posted on his X account.

Miller, who is 24 years old, was originally a sixth-round pick for the Raiders in the 2025 draft following a highly successful college career at North Dakota State. Miller comes to Miami with a strong reputation, having been scouted by NFL legend and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. While Miller is unlikely to play in this Sunday’s season finale against the Patriots, joining the active roster now ensures he will be part of the Dolphins’ offseason program.

This move is particularly interesting because the Dolphins now have four quarterbacks on their main roster. Miller joins the current starter, rookie Quinn Ewers, along with veterans Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson.

Because the Dolphins have already been eliminated from the playoffs, team experts believe they signed Miller now to keep him for next season and to see how he fits into their plans.

