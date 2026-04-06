Troy Aikman Recalls Nearly Quitting Football in High School, Blasts Coaches for Pressuring Kids

Dallas Cowboys‘ Troy Aikman was a multi-sport athlete during his school days. Growing up in Oklahoma, Aikman was a true triple threat at Henryetta High School, dominating in football, baseball, and even basketball. In fact, throughout the 90s and early 2000s, being a multi-sport athlete was the norm. You can also take Matthew Stafford, for example. He spent his school days juggling the same three sports before finally deciding that football was his true calling.

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During a recent appearance on the Rushmore Podcast, Stafford sat down with Aikman to discuss how much the culture of youth sports has shifted. Aikman also admitted that if he had been forced to choose just one sport as a freshman, football wouldn’t be his first choice.

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“I was considering giving up football and focusing on baseball and basketball… Had I been forced to pick a sport, like so many of these kids are today, I would have picked baseball at that age, and I never would have then gone on to play football.” Troy Aikman said.

Today, kids are often pressured by coaches to pick a single sport as early as junior high. This specialisation is designed to turn them into experts quickly, but Aikman argues it’s actually pulling the players down.

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“I don’t know who they’re serving, but they’re not serving the kids. You know, it’s all these gurus, all these coaching experts, and all these leagues, club sports… My girls played it. I don’t think it’s in the best interest of the girls or the boys. It’s a money maker for the coaches, and I don’t think it’s benefiting our youth at all.”

Considering what he admitted, it would be wild to even imagine how different NFL history would be if Aikman had picked basketball over football. After all, he was the #1 overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft.

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His career with the Dallas Cowboys made its way onto the list of legends. Looking into his resume today, it boasts three Super Bowl titles, six Pro Bowl selections, and a Super Bowl MVP award. He finished his career with 32,942 passing yards and 165 touchdowns, earning him spots in both the Pro Football and College Football Halls of Fame. After retiring in 2000, he transitioned into a highly successful career in sports media.

Imago Troy Aikman, Dallas Cowboys, Troy Aikman, Dallas Cowboys, in game action during a football game during the regular season.

Dreamstime via IMAGO

Irrespective of having a very successful career, he remains vocal about his concerns regarding the modern shaping process, where students are treated like products for the draft rather than developing naturally.

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Both Aikman and Stafford believe that the current trend of early specialization is more of a moneymaker for coaches than a benefit for the youth. Aikman argues that forcing kids into one lane ignores their best interests and limits their potential.

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Supporting this view, Stafford stated, “I think exposure to as many different sports and movements is a huge positive.”

Playing multiple sports actually helps NFL players in the long run by building diverse motor skills, improving spatial awareness, and preventing burnout. It gives the players’ bodies a break from the specific movements of football, which helps prevent injuries that happen when one overworks the same muscles repetitively.

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Aikman ultimately retired in 2001 owing to severe health issues. But his success story in the sport is enough for one to debate whether being a multi-sport athlete is beneficial or not.

Troy Aikman addresses his new future with the Dolphins

It’s the end of an era in Dallas and the start of a strange new one in Miami. Troy Aikman, the man who won three Super Bowls for the Cowboys, is officially joining the Miami Dolphins.

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What makes this especially stinging for Dallas fans is that Aikman actually beat the Dolphins in Super Bowl VI. Now, he’s going to work for them. Aikman himself seems a bit surprised that the Dolphins were the ones to call, while the Cowboys stayed silent. He shared some pretty honest thoughts on The DLLS Cowboys Podcast.

“I think the Dolphins were wise in understanding my relationships around the league and knowing that I have information that they don’t have or can’t get. I think they were smart in taking advantage of that, whether it was through me or somebody else. The Cowboys have never elected to do that, at least with me … I don’t feel there’s a conflict, but I will say I’m pulling for the Dolphins.”

The Cowboys haven’t won a title since Aikman was on the field. One would think they’d be desperate for his help and his massive network of connections. As per Aikman, he was clearly open to it, but the phone never rang.

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Meanwhile, the Dolphins realized that because Aikman spends every week talking to coaches and players for his TV job, he knows things other people don’t. They brought him in as a special consultant to help them find a new General Manager. After they hired Jon-Eric Sullivan for the job, they liked Aikman’s input so much that they decided to keep him on permanently.

In a recent interview with Clarence E. Hill Jr., Aikman confirmed he is now all-in for Miami.

“I’ll continue to help in ways that are yet to be defined,” Aikman said.

While his exact daily chores aren’t totally clear yet, his mission is to help the Dolphins get back to winning. Till then, it’s a wait-and-see situation until he receives a formal title.