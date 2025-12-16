Tua Tagovailoa Points Fingers for Loss to Steelers as Dolphins Crash Out of Playoff Contention

The Miami Dolphins’ playoff hopes are further derailed with a 28–15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Frustrated by the defeat, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t shy away from accountability afterward. Addressing the offense’s struggles, Tagovailoa pointed inward, citing breakdowns across the unit.

“We were messing ourselves up really,” Tua said. “Just basically every aspect from my communication to the guys, with them getting in the huddle, calling the plays.”

The loss snapped the Dolphins’ four-game win streak as well.

