$212M QB Linked to Rams Amid Sean McVay’s Search For Matthew Stafford’s Replacement

Essentials Inside The Story Uncertainty around Tua’s future after a disastrous 2025 season

Rams could offer a fresh start behind Sean McVay and Stafford

Backup QB situation unclear with Garoppolo leaving and Bennett inexperienced

Tua Tagovailoa’s massive $212 million contract wasn’t enough to save his spot in the Dolphins, and now his path to redemption could lead him to sit behind a future Hall of Famer in Los Angeles. The writing was on the wall during the final weeks of the season when he didn’t play. Fast forward to now, and a new destination has already emerged for him.

“I think Tua should take a breather and go somewhere as a backup,” Football analyst Danny Kanell recently suggested, as per an X post. “His confidence was rocked. I think the best case scenario for him is to go to a good football team with a quarterback who’s either older, and you know, you might have a chance to sit back, I think of all the Rams as an opportunity for him.”

Despite signing a massive four-year, $212.4 million extension in 2024 that was supposed to keep him in Miami through 2028, Tua’s performance took a major hit this year. He struggled with turnovers, throwing a career-high 15 interceptions, and posted the lowest quarterback rating of his career.

Miami’s offense, which was once one of the most explosive units in the league, became inconsistent and stalled out during critical games, allowing its star QB to be sacked a career-high 30 times this year.

Moving to the Los Angeles Rams could be the perfect fresh start for Tua Tagovailoa. Coach Sean McVay has built a steady winning culture there, showing he can take the team to the Super Bowl regardless of who is playing quarterback.

Moreover, there are talks that McVay is looking for Matthew Stafford’s replacement after the Rams’ QB’s retirement decision. The biggest problem is Tua’s expensive contract, but reports say Miami might help pay for it just to make a trade happen. Dolphins surely seem ready to find someone new.

Is Sean McVay looking for Matthew Stafford’s replacement?

Matthew Stafford’s stock at the Los Angeles Rams is currently at an all time high. After a historic 2025 season where he led the league with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns, Stafford was officially named the NFL MVP on February 5, 2026.

During his acceptance speech, he confirmed to fans and the media that he will return for his 18th NFL season, ending any speculation that he might retire on top.

“I’ll see you guys next year,” Stafford said during the NFL Honors.

While Stafford’s return secures the starting spot, the Rams’ depth chart is in a state of transition. Longtime backup Jimmy Garoppolo is a free agent and is widely expected to leave the team.

Imago July 28, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: 11 Jimmy Garoppolo, QB of the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL, American Football Herren, USA training camp on Monday July 28, 2025 at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20250728_zaa_p124_085 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Following the recent departure of Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who accepted the head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2026, rumors have intensified that Garoppolo will follow him to Arizona to serve as a veteran presence or potential bridge starter.

With Garoppolo likely out, the only other quarterback currently under contract is Stetson Bennett, who has yet to see significant regular-season action. This leaves the Rams without a proven successor should the 38-year-old Stafford face any injury setbacks.

To address this, NFL insiders suggest the team may look at the trade market for young talent like Anthony Richardson or use one of their 2026 first-round draft picks on a high-upside prospect like Alabama’s Ty Simpson. Tua Tagovailoa is also one of the possible options.

Financially, the Rams are expected to rework Stafford’s contract soon. Given his MVP performance and his commitment to stay in Los Angeles over rebuilding teams like the Giants or Raiders, the front office is likely to offer him an extension.

This move would provide Stafford with a well-earned raise while lowering his immediate cost to help the team build a more competitive roster around him for another Super Bowl run.