Tua Tagovailoa Urged to Join NFC Team as Dolphins Learn Malik Willis’ Price

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins Oct 12, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 1 walks by the bench area against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251012_SNV_na2_00213

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins Oct 12, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 1 walks by the bench area against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251012_SNV_na2_00213

The Miami Dolphins are officially ready to turn the page. After a 2025 season filled with injuries and a sharp drop in performance, the team is exploring every option to move on from Tua Tagovailoa. New General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has signaled a total reset, stating that “everything is on the table,” including a potential trade, as the organization looks to start fresh under a new coaching staff.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NFL insider Adam Schefter suggested a surprising “career reset” for the quarterback: joining the Green Bay Packers. Appearing on ESPN Milwaukee, Schefter noted that Tagovailoa might benefit from stepping away from the pressure of starting to learn in a stable environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I were a guy like Kyler Murray or Tua Tagovailoa, Green Bay would be appealing to me. You’re with a good organization in a good system with good, talented players. You take a year to kind of reset yourself and decompress and learn and see things from a different perspective.” He explained:

ADVERTISEMENT

This shift follows a disappointing year where the Dolphins’ once-explosive offense vanished. Although Tagovailoa led the league in passing in 2023, his 2025 stats fell to just 2,660 yards with a career-high 15 interceptions. These struggles convinced the front office that their former first-round pick is no longer the right fit, leading them to open up the starting job for evaluation.

Joining Green Bay could be a strategic move because of the team’s current roster. Their backup, Malik Willis, has played so well over the last two seasons that several teams are now interested in trading for him or signing him as a starter. If Willis moves on, a spot would open up behind star quarterback Jordan Love.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

For a player like Tagovailoa, sitting in a winning culture and learning under a respected coaching staff could be much better for his long-term career than struggling with a team that is currently rebuilding. However, the Dolphins seem to be ready with their next move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dolphins interested in Malik Willis

Malik Willis has become the most talked-about player of the 2026 NFL offseason. After a rough start to his career with the Tennessee Titans that reminded many of past draft busts, he completely changed his narrative over the last two seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Imago Jacksonville, FL – OCTOBER 27: Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis 2 walks the field after NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 27th, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL. Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 27 Packers at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241027057

Entering free agency next month, Willis has now turned into a high-demand “lottery ticket” for teams desperate for a spark at quarterback. Although he has only six career starts, he is viewed as a safer and more promising bet than many unproven rookies, as he has already demonstrated his ability to win at the professional level. And even New Dolphins General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan agrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any team that is potentially in a needy quarterback situation, if they tell you they’re not talking about Malik Willis, that would be a lie,” Sullivan said, via Packers.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since being traded to the Packers in 2024, Willis has grown significantly while learning behind Jordan Love. His 2025 season was particularly impressive; in his limited time on the field, he was nearly perfect, completing 30-of-35 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns without a single interception. He also used his legs to rack up 123 rushing yards and two more scores, proving he is a true weapon in both the passing and running game.

Due to this growth, experts anticipate Willis will secure a substantial contract. NFL insider Jordan Schultz also shared that, as per the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, his value might be at least $30M per year.

If Willis signs a deal for $30 million a year, it would be a huge increase from what anyone expected just a few months ago. It would place him among the top 20 highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, earning more than many established veterans and starters still on their first contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Miami’s financial wiggle room is already tight, and it would shrink as a move from Tua Tagovailoa is on the cards, triggering a massive $99.2 million hit against the cap. Despite the salary cap woes, Sullivan hasn’t exactly been subtle about where his interest lies.

It’s a remarkable turnaround for a player who was once considered a project and is now poised to be the biggest prize of the offseason. The team will be hoping for a similar successful outcome with Tua Tagovailoa.