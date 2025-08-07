Tyreek Hill Adds to Mike McDaniel’s Woes as $1.3M LB Turns Heads at Camp

Mike McDaniel is not oblivious to what went wrong this past season. “I think one of the things that was very clear is that defenses had spent their time figuring out how to make us perform in all facets,” he said in June, reflecting on Miami’s unraveling stretch in 2024. It was a rare moment of bluntness from the Dolphins’ typically upbeat head coach. A concession that his high-speed, high-motion offense wasn’t catching opponents off-guard anymore. But if that was McDaniel’s challenge entering 2025, the camp reality is even harsher. It’s not just about adapting schemes. It’s about finding enough healthy bodies to run them, and right now, his biggest offensive weapon, Tyreek Hill, is off the field.

Tyreek Hill, the All-Pro receiver who has defined Miami’s explosive identity over the years, did not practice on Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury. The staff has not made other information available, and McDaniel will not comment again until Friday’s practice session with the Bears in Chicago at Halas Hall. The first of a pivotal 11-day road slate that also features joint practices with the Lions and Jaguars. But for now, the silence has fostered increasing speculation, especially in light of Hill’s tumultuous conclusion to last season and public attempt this offseason to restore his image in the locker room.

The problem here isn’t merely the injury. It’s the timing and the perception. Tyreek Hill is 31 and still as dynamic as ever, but he’s also now at an age where soft tissue injuries have a tendency to stick around. He’s also the same guy who got a public remark by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the end of last season for needing to “rebuild trust” with teammates.

Even McDaniel endorsed the quarterback’s accountability initiative, adding it demonstrated improvement in leadership. Hill, however, took it himself. ”If you want to be able to leave a legacy,” he explained, “you’ve got to be able to consistently do those kinds of things.” That kind of consistency, physically at least, is now doubtful.

Before Wednesday’s setback, Hill had been on an inconsistent string of practices. Tuesday, he burned two defenders on a vertical play and should have walked in with a touchdown, except Tagovailoa underthrew the pass. A few plays thereafter, they connected on a deep pass down the middle, and Malik Washington added a highlight touchdown reception against Kendall Sheffield. But generally, the offense has not possessed the same zip as early in McDaniel’s reign. Alexander Mattison has appeared crisp in the backfield, and Tua has tossed but one interception in twelve sessions. Still, something is amiss, and without Hill, it only intensifies.

Hill’s 2024 season was not great by his standards. He had 81 receptions, 959 yards, and 6 touchdowns. But it did not lessen his value in Miami’s camp. The Dolphins require him to be healthy not only for Week 1 but for a longer duration. They’ve constructed this offense around his specific combination of speed and gravity. Without Hill, the focus goes to younger wideouts such as Washington, and veterans such as Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, but there’s no replacing what Hill provides. If this injury lingers into joint practices or worse, the preseason slate, McDaniel may be forced to reimagine more than just wrinkles in his playbook. But for now, McDaniel can take a sigh of relief, at least for a while, as another member of the team is turning heads for good reasons.

Amid Tyreek Hill’s absence, $1.3M LB is ruling hearts these days!

While the offense searches for rhythm and availability, Miami’s defense is bringing daily juice, and the loudest motor belongs to one of their cheapest signings. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr., signed to a one-year, $1.337 million contract this offseason, has been all over the place. During one five-minute span this week, he had two sacks and defensed a pass, just another typical day at the office for a player who is fast becoming the Dolphins’ free agent find of the year.

“Whatever they want me to do, I do try to do to the best of my ability,” Gay said this week. ”Being able to blitz and drop in coverage and cover man‑to‑man, I feel like is my skill set… getting into those passing lanes a lot this camp has been big for me.” Through 12 practices, Gay hasn’t yet earned the symbolic orange jersey given to the day’s top performer, but make no mistake, his impact has been felt. He’s playing like a man betting on himself, which makes sense for a 27-year-old with just over $8.2 million in career earnings trying to earn a long-term home in Miami.

Gay’s energy has been infectious, particularly among Miami’s revamped linebacker corps. Former Seahawk Jordyn Brooks has served up some of camp’s toughest hits, including pancake-level to tight end Julian Hill this week. Tyrel Dodson continues to receive important reps with the ones and has been impressing with good communication skills in coverage. The Dolphins’ front seven, a question mark heading into camp, has already emerged as one of its brightest units.

And behind that front? Familiar face Minkah Fitzpatrick is adapting like he never left. Reunited with the Dolphins after a stellar stint in Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick already has an interception under his belt and is helping form the early structure of Miami’s starting secondary. As the joint practices get underway, all eyes can still be on the Dolphins’ offense. But the unit most prepared to go live may be the one that won’t catch headlines. McDaniel’s concern might be with Tyreek Hill, but his best hope may indeed be with Willie Gay and the $1.3 million gamble making heads turn daily.