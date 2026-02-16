Tyreek Hill Announces Major Injury Recovery Update Moments After Dolphins Release

INGLEWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 10: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 1 celebrates with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 10, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 10 Dolphins at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230910033

INGLEWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 10: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 1 celebrates with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 10, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 10 Dolphins at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230910033

The Miami Dolphins have officially entered a new era after making the difficult decision to part ways with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Following a devastating knee injury that ended his 2025 season after just four weeks, the team released the eight-time Pro Bowler this week to manage their salary cap. This move makes Hill an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, though his future on the field remains uncertain as he continues a long road to recovery. Breaking his silence during a recent Twitch live stream, Hill gave his fans a raw and honest update on his condition:

“My recovery is going good, bruh. Like I said earlier in the stream, I gotta have one more surgery, you know what I’m saying? I have more updates on that on my Instagram, you know what I’m saying? So if you guys follow me, well, have been following me throughout this journey, man, it’s been, it hasn’t been as rough as people try to make it seem, you know what I’m saying? But I will say with me, you know, filling my time with, you know, DJing and traveling to all these different places, I will say that it has made it a lot easier for myself, you know what I’m saying? I’m just enjoying my life, I’m enjoying myself, man, so. But yeah, I have more updates whenever I’m about to have surgery.” He said.

The play that completely altered the trajectory of Miami’s franchise occurred in the third quarter of a late-September victory over the New York Jets. Hill hauled in a pass along the sideline for his fifth catch of the night before being dragged down by Jets defensive back Malachi Moore. As the veteran receiver planted his left foot during the tackle, his knee twisted at a highly unnatural angle.

Medical personnel from both sidelines immediately rushed the field to address the catastrophic injury. Team trainers were forced to physically cut off Hill’s cleat to place his leg in a stabilizer before carting him to the locker room. He was transported to a local hospital overnight, where imaging confirmed a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL.

Before the injury, Hill had already recorded 21 receptions for 265 yards. The Dolphins had originally acquired the “Cheetah” in a massive 2022 trade, signing him to a record-breaking $120 million extension. However, with Hill set to turn 32 in March and facing a grueling rehab, the organization decided it was time to move on.

While Tyreek Hill previously said he was undecided about retirement, he now seems focused on his health and personal interests, such as music and travel. Although he is no longer a Dolphin, his agent suggests the goal is still to be ready for the start of the 2026 season. Fans are now waiting to see if another team will take a chance on the legendary speedster or if this marks the end of one of the most explosive careers in NFL history.

How the Dolphins made a sudden release announcement on Tyreek Hill

The team released him this week to avoid paying massive contract guarantees that were set to kick in for 2026. While the NFL world anticipated the cap casualty, the official announcement dropped Monday morning. The news prompted Hill to address his fans directly on his Twitch stream just hours later to provide an update.

The decision comes after a difficult stretch for the superstar. Hill missed most of the 2025 season due to a serious knee injury he suffered in Week 4. While he was once the highest-paid player at his position with a $120 million contract, his stats have dropped recently because of his time on the sidelines. Now that he is 31 years old, there are serious questions about whether he can return to his usual lightning-fast speed after such a major injury.

This move is a big part of the new vision for the Dolphins. The team’s new general manager, Jon-Eric Sullivan, took over in early 2026 and wants to rebuild the roster through the NFL Draft rather than spending massive amounts of money on older veterans. By releasing Tyreek Hill now, the team saves over $22 million, which they can use to sign younger players and start a new chapter for the franchise.

For Hill, the future is still up in the air. In a podcast last October, he mentioned he wasn’t sure if he wanted to retire or keep playing. However, with the Dolphins making this move for him, Hill is now a free agent. Fans are waiting to see if he will try to join a new team for the 2026 season or if this injury will ultimately bring his incredible career to an end.