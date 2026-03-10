Tyreek Hill Gives Honest Opinion on Tua Tagovailoa’s Move to Falcons After Dolphins Release

Essentials Inside The Story Atlanta Falcons sign Tua Tagovailoa after turbulent Dolphins exit

Dolphins absorb about $99M dead cap after releasing Tyreek Hill

Atlanta now holds rare two left-handed QB room with Michael Penix Jr. and Tua

The Atlanta Falcons are signing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year deal, after a six-year stint with the Miami Dolphins. Though he once led the league in passing yards, his injuries and performance complicated matters. Still, Tagovailoa’s former teammate, Tyreek Hill, has shared his excitement about the move.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Great pickup by the Falcons, love this for the city,” Tyreek Hill posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tua Tagovailoa was not the only big-name Miami player who moved on this offseason. In a cap-driven shakeup, the Dolphins also released Tyreek Hill in February 2026, freeing up roughly $23 million in space even as the franchise absorbed Tua’s staggering $99.1 million dead-cap hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Tagovailoa now looks set to join fellow left-hander Michael Penix Jr., Hill’s future remains uncertain for now. The star wideout is still recovering from his season-ending ACL injury. For now, any reunion rumors with the Kansas City Chiefs hinge on him being fully fit to return. Tagovailoa, though, will be hoping to impress Kevin Stefanski early on.

After finishing the 2025 season with 2,660 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions, Tua Tagovailoa is ready for a fresh start in Atlanta. He joins a Falcons team that is currently searching for answers at the quarterback position.

ADVERTISEMENT

With veteran Kirk Cousins likely moving on and young star Penix Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL, the Falcons needed a reliable leader.

Tua steps in as a low-risk, high-reward veteran who can provide stability right away. With head coach Stefanski known for creating quarterback competition, this might just be a proving ground for both left-handers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, his arrival means the Falcons will have two left-handed quarterbacks competing for the starting job once Penix is healthy. While Hill is still working through his own injury recovery in Miami, he clearly believes his hometown team landed a steal by bringing Tua into the mix.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly signed a replacement quarterback

Despite signing one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history just two years ago, the former Alabama star found himself on the sidelines to end the 2025 season.

While he led some of the league’s most explosive offensive displays, often showcased in the national spotlight on Sunday Night Football, his time was also marred by recurring concussion injuries that forced him to miss significant time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dolphins failed to secure a single playoff win during his time as the starter, and after a disappointing 7-10 finish in 2025, the organization decided it was time for a fresh start.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins seem to have found their replacement in Malik Willis. In just four appearances last year, he recorded 5 total touchdowns with 400+ passing yards.

The Dolphins seem to have wasted no time in signing the top-ranked free agent, reportedly reaching a three-year agreement with the Green Bay Packers backup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for his dual-threat ability, Willis is expected to step into the starting role immediately, bringing a different dynamic to the Dolphins’ offense.

He joins a quarterback room that still includes Quinn Ewers, the former University of Texas standout who gained valuable experience starting the final games of last season after Tagovailoa was benched.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the new league year begins, the Dolphins are betting on a complete roster reset to break their playoff drought and climb back to the top of the AFC East.