Tyreek Hill Makes Post-Retirement Career Plans Clear Amid Dolphins Exit Rumors

Miami Dolphins fans are currently riding a rollercoaster of emotions regarding their star receiver, Tyreek Hill. After a devastating knee injury ended his 2025 season, the 31-year-old athlete’s return to the NFL remains uncertain. But Hill has already found a new hobby to keep his fast-paced lifestyle moving: he is officially a DJ. However, not all hobbies turn into a profession.

When asked if he was taking up music as his post-NFL career choice, the player said, “Nah, not for real. It’s just something that I’m doing in my pastime,” he confirms to the PEOPLE. “I feel like I’m a guy who can do a lot, man. I love DJ’ing. I love cars, so I also got my car dealership license. I’m also trying to get back into school.”

This update gave fans a glimpse into how Hill was spending his time away from the gridiron, causing them to think maybe the new skill could be an add-on to his professional resume.

Fast forward to February 2026, Hill gave a clear answer to his fans and the reporter. The player is showing significant progress in his physical recovery. While attending the EA Sports Madden Bowl just before the Super Bowl, he shared an encouraging update about his health following the gruesome injury he suffered against the New York Jets.

“I’m feeling good. I mean, I’m walking with no brace on right now,” Hill told PEOPLE. “I’m in my second week of walking with no brace, so I’m proud of that. So I’m feeling good.”

While his body is healing, there is no doubt that his focus has clearly shifted toward the music world. Hill confirmed that his interest in DJing wasn’t just a passing thought, but something he has been actively practicing.

“So you want to know what’s crazy? I actually just came from DJ’ing. So I actually learned how to DJ two months ago, and I actually DJ’ed my second time in front of a lot of people here at this Adidas event today,” he revealed.

But among so many hobbies, how did this rumor even begin? The first hints of this career shift came in November through talk show host Andy Slater.

Reporting on a conversation Hill had at a local restaurant, Slater posted on X: “SLATER SCOOP: Tyreek Hill is now a DJ. The @cheetah mentioned this in a conversation with @unclelukereal1 at @joesstonecrab earlier this week. It’s unclear if Tyreek is taking bookings for Bar Mitzvahs and other events while recovering from his knee surgery.”

Whether he returns to catch passes or spends his days dropping beats, Tyreek Hill seems really optimistic and ready for whatever the next chapter holds.

Addressing rumors related to Hill’s exit from the Miami Dolphins

The future of Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill is in serious doubt following his devastating injury and a looming contract deadline. During Week 4, Tyreek Hill caught a 10-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa but was tackled out of bounds, causing his left leg to twist severely.

The injury was so bad that medical staff immediately put his leg in an aircast before carting him off. Despite the pain, Hill showed his trademark spirit by smiling and clapping for the fans as he left the field.

He underwent surgery shortly after, which his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, described as a success. While Hill is working hard to return for the start of the next season, the road to recovery for a dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments is difficult.

The biggest hurdle for Hill staying in Miami isn’t just his health; it’s the money. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, a major contract deadline is approaching on March 13th that would force the team to commit to a massive payout.

Pelissero noted, “As for wide receiver Tyreek Hill, he also has a trigger on March 13th, $16 million would be locked in. He is coming off a major injury; it is unclear at this point when or even if Tyreek will be ready to play in 2026. The health, plus his age at 32, plus the money, all would point to Tyreek, at least for now, being out in Miami.”

Because Hill is 32 years old and coming off a major leg reconstruction, there is no guarantee he will return with the same elite speed that earned him the “Cheetah” nickname. By cutting Hill before that March deadline, the Dolphins could save a significant amount of salary cap space, which is vital as they look to retool their roster.

Releasing him would allow the team to avoid the $16 million guarantee and shift their focus toward a younger core. Because Hill’s trade value is currently low due to his injury status and high salary, an outright release appears to be the most likely outcome.

For now, fans must wait for the official word from the front office to see if Hill can reach a new agreement or if his time in Miami has come to an end.