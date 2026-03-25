Tyreek Hill Shuts Down Miami Business Venture After Listing $6.9M Florida Home

Essentials Inside The Story Tyreek Hill to sign his brand’s merchandise for the last time.

This decision comes right after his release by the Miami Dolphins.

The wide receiver lists the property he has called home for four years now.

Much like Tyreek Hill’s 2025 season, which ended unexpectedly after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4, tearing his ACL and dislocating his knee, his latest announcement on Instagram has left fans in similar disbelief.

“THANK YOU MIAMI💙 Close out SALE Event!!! The @cheetah will be signing items that are bought IN STORE DAY OF ONLY!!! 📍 Aventura Mall in Miami (enter from Bloomingdale’s/Cheesecake Factory entrance). The @therealautograph will be here as well, doing LIVE BREAKS!! 🏈 + much more. See y’all Friday 🐆✌🏾,” Soul Runner’s account updated on Instagram.

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The signing event will take place this Friday at Aventura Mall, offering fans one last chance to get their gear autographed.

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Founded by the wide receiver, Soul Runner drew its inspiration from unwavering faith and the meditative, therapeutic influence of putting one’s body, life, and soul in forward motion. According to the 32-year-old, the uplifting mission of the brand was grounded in the choices one makes in the face of adversity, which is “either running away from fear or running towards a new goal.”

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Back on August 11, 2022, he opened a pop-up for his motivational athletic wear brand in Aventura Mall. The grand opening was attended by NFL stars such as AJ Greene and Cedrick Wilson. Even influencers such as Zach “That’s a Dot” Lewis and Lahgriddy were present.

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The pop-up store featured exclusive new Soul Runner styles, including premium heavyweight tees, hoodies, and women’s crop tops. Additionally, there was a performance zone with light workout equipment where workout classes were scheduled to be hosted throughout the month in collaboration with its fitness partners.

The inspiration for the Soul Runner mindset found its roots in Hill’s childhood, where he was faced with opportunities to join gangs. But he, along with his friends, embarked on a different route and formed a group called the “Soul Runners.” Deviating from gangs, the Soul Runners set out on a lifelong journey dedicated to creating a better future for themselves and those around them.

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And that very thing showed in Hill’s NFL journey.

After his luck shifted in Week 4, he required surgery, which eventually resulted in him missing the rest of the season.

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He finished that brief stint with 21 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown. Due to the uncertain recovery timeline, the Dolphins reached a point where they could no longer afford to wait. Because of his high salary cap and the uncertainty surrounding his post-injury form, the team made the difficult decision to release him in February 2026.

As the NFL world watches his next move and speculates where he might end up next, the rumor mill is spinning fast. Many analysts and fans are speculating that a reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs could be on the horizon, though nothing has been made official.

Imago Tyreek Hill’s injury (Image via Imago)

But one thing is for sure: Hill is totally ready to move on from Miami. Now a free agent, Hill, besides shuttering his retail business, recently listed his mansion for sale.

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Tyreek Hill lists his Miami home for sale

As per reports from 5 days ago, the 31-year-old has officially listed his sprawling Southwest Ranches mansion for $7.7 million, which he initially bought for $6.9 million back in 2022.

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The mansion for sale comes with nine bedrooms and nearly ten bathrooms. He even added extras like a recording studio for his podcast and a full arcade. The decision to sell the mansion comes at a really tough time for Hill.

Ever since he left the Kansas City Chiefs and signed that huge $120 million contract with Miami, this house has been his home base. It was only 25 minutes away from the stadium, making it the perfect spot for him during the season.

Now that he’s no longer on the team, it looks like he’s ready to leave the state entirely.

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While fans are sad to see him leave Miami, this listing is a clear sign that the Cheetah is getting ready for his next chapter, wherever that might be.