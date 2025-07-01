Drake Maye’s Wife Shares Honeymoon Update From 1,506 Miles Away After Taking Final Step

Drake Maye is definitely on Cloud 9. Coming off a run of highlight-worthy performances, this offseason provided him with something just as exciting as any touchdown throw or post-game interview. Famous for his calmness in the pocket and poise leading, Maye is now on a completely different type of path. And just as his football career, this one also lies in consistency, connectivity, and serene strength. Except the landscape here isn’t Foxborough or Chapel Hill—it’s Saint Lucia.

The New England Patriots‘ QB might be far into preps mode for the upcoming training camp treadmill. But his wife, Ann Michael, is certainly enjoying every moment of this fresh start. Delighted to her very core, Mrs. Maye has been spreading the good news with fans. Initially, through a set of emotional wedding photos, and then through a very sweet video capturing the amazement of their wedding day.

Now, Ann has just posted a carousel of their romantic honeymoon pictures, captioned as: ”Spent the week in St Lucia with my husband😆💛🍯🌙”. And in so doing, she provided the internet a rare, close-up look at the romance that quietly emerged behind the scenes over almost a decade, now beaming in the Caribbean sunlight for the world to behold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ann Michael Maye (@annmichaelhmaye)

The images conveyed everything that words could not. One photograph catches Ann Michael Maye radiant in a white flowing dress. The ocean breeze in her hair as she looks out at the horizon, the type of moment that seems frozen in time. Another is of the couple standing together, barefoot and casual, silhouetted against palm trees and a beach that seems to be right out of a postcard.

Whether it’s the playful pose in the pool or the warm golden hour lighting that ensnares them like a filter of warmth, each photo captures a hushed love story. It’s not extravagance; it’s about presence. Two people, a decade worth of memories behind them, and a lifetime of time before them.

Drake and Ann met in middle school, while they sketched football plans on notebook pages. Their relationship strengthened through high school and finally found its home at UNC. Where Maye shined as the Tar Heels’ quarterback and Ann waited patiently in the wings, never far from his side. They tied the knot this past spring in a mountain-view ceremony that was as private as it was picturesque. Highlighted by soft lighting, candid smiles, and a reception that lit up social media without ever feeling performative. They built a love slowly, honestly, and far from the frenzy of fame.

The final step that said it all

A decade-long relationship isn’t established on fairytales or momentary emotions; it’s built on time, trust, and direction. Drake Maye and Ann Michael have endured it all together. Be it the blinding spotlight of college football or the rollercoaster of draft night, and now the scrutiny of running an NFL team. But through it all, their tale has been wonderfully low-key. No melodrama, no commotion, only a deep-seated bond that’s deepened with each chapter. Which is anchored in loyalty and paced like a long drive that never loses momentum.

Credits: Instagram/annmichaelhmaye

Notably, Ann’s latest move seems to be the icing on the cake for their union. And for the fans who’ve been along for the ride since the beginning. Currently, that consistent beat has carried them 1,506 miles from New England to the rainforest setting of Saint Lucia. Here, the bride and groom are basking in heaven. But as the NFL universe prepares for July’s training camps and roster fights, something much less showy and much more symbolic just occurred off the field.

A quiet social media change, but one that locked in a lifelong path and tipped its hat to the promises they just made. Ann Michael Hudson is now Ann Michael Maye, not only in her heart, but online as well. Let’s call it the digital final step. Following the mountain-view nuptials, the heartfelt posts, and the reception in slow-motion twirls and champagne glasses, it was that handle switch that silently cemented what Maye has known for a while now.

She’s been by his side since their 2015 middle school connection morphed into a campus romance at UNC. During the draft night, nerves. Through his ascension. Through each touchdown, team changeover, and test of faith. And now she’s there again, taking the ultimate symbolic step not only as his wife but also as a teammate in life.

With a big season on the horizon and the franchise is counting on him for a glimmer of hope. Drake Maye is entering his next chapter with something solid behind him. And this time around, it’s not just a solid offensive line, it’s a love story continuing to go the distance.