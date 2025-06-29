Drake Maye’s Wife Shares Personal Update After Turning Heads in Wedding Photo

The last 12 months have been a whirlwind for Drake Maye. The New England Patriots quarterback got invited to the Pro Bowl for the first time and solidified the starting position for good. And most importantly, he walked down the aisle with his long-time girlfriend. Whether it was her appearance on Orlando Pro Bowl turf last February or smiling for pictures after his inaugural Gillette Stadium touchdown, Hudson has celebrated Maye’s greatest achievements immediately behind him.

That union took center stage once more this week. Ann Hudson took to Instagram on Sunday evening and uploaded a very heartfelt video clip from their wedding, captioned, “1 week married to you calls for a little glimpse of the most special day ❤️ I love you!”. The montage tossed about confetti bursts, slow-motion twirls on the dance floor, and the bride and groom giggling together. The video caught netizens’ attention. Sooner, it got flooded with “congrats” messages from them. The pair got married on June 21, 2025, in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge mountains, after being together since 2015.

Last week, Hudson posted still shots from the occasion. In the pics, Maye wore a sharp black‑on‑black tux. She looked sharp in an off‑shoulder dress with a cathedral‑length veil. The video caught Maye’s raw emotions looking at Hudson.

The newlyweds subsequently brought both sides of the family together for a happy photo shoot. Laughter filled the gaps between photos. Later still, as the sun began to set, the couple moved onto the dance floor in each other’s hands. Hence, setting their loved ones to a gala that perfectly balanced refinement with raw, uncomplicated happiness.

Their romance began in their freshman year at the University of North Carolina. Maye, a five-star high school quarterback recruit, met Hudson in a general-education media course. Friendships became late-night study sessions and, finally, a quite visible romance. He hailed her after games; she posted game-day rituals on TikTok. And now, they are ready for their new journey as a married couple.

Their engagement on a breezy Cape Cod pier felt inevitable to friends; the wedding simply sealed the next chapter.

Drake Maye’s party entourage

While Hudson’s video mesmerized social media feeds, an early look at the ceremony had already caught people’s eyes. Maye stood with ten groomsmen, arranging them in a close grouping that seemed awfully similar to an offense formation poised to break the huddle. There were four brothers. Luke, Cole, Beau, and Mason were on sentry duty. Moreover, they got the backup from their former UNC teammates and childhood pal (Patriots reserve center) Owen Pace. The photo caused laughter among the experts, one of whom overlapped yard lines to produce an 11-man offense.

Since last July, Maye has thrown for over 4,000 yards, received an invitation to the Pro Bowl, welcomed head coach Mike Vrabel into town, and now wedded his college sweetheart. With training camp set to open on July 23, the party will be short-lived and soon overtaken by lofty expectations. Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels are implementing a quicker pace, putting more pressure on Maye with tighter pre-snap reads and faster decisions.

The jump to the playoffs is contingent on Maye’s growth. But facility dwellers credit him with instilling on‑field stability. If New England is to bounce back from last year’s 7‑10 slump, it will start under center. Drake Maye’s leadership will be key. The strong support system around him could turn that effort into something truly special. If it all clicks, the turnaround might resemble a Heisman-worthy highlight.



Whether the Patriots’ emerging passer holds up a Lombardi Trophy or works through growing pains this season. One thing appears to be a certainty: the quarterback needs to only look back over his shoulder to the stands, at home or on the road, to see the same face that’s been accompanying him since Chapel Hill, and now never leaves his side. And thanks to one quick Instagram look, Patriots Nation got to be a part of it.