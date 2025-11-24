A. J. Brown Throws Jalen Hurts Under the Bus After Nick Sirianni Called Out Offense

A new wave of internal drama came with the meltdown by the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys. The 24-21 loss, dropping them to 8-3, reignited questions in the locker room. And following the collapse, A.J. Brown did open up on this matter.

The Eagles blew the game in walk-off fashion, but Brown’s post-game remarks quickly overshadowed the final score. Asked what went wrong, the All-Pro wideout immediately pointed toward what the Cowboys did, not what the Eagles failed to execute.

NBC Philadelphia reporter Ashlyn Sullivan shared Brown’s message on X: “A.J. Brown pointed to the adjustments the Cowboys made in the second half as to why the Eagles struggled on offense, along with the self inflicted wounds. Pointed to himself committing a false start and said he has to get on the same page.”

Brown emphasized Dallas’ defensive changes, saying Philadelphia never countered. Though he briefly acknowledged a false start of his own and said he needed to “get on the same page,” his tone suggested the real issue came from the offense’s inability to respond, a criticism aimed squarely at Jalen Hurts. However, he did not take his name directly, but the message was crystal clear.

With reports already circulating that players and coaches were frustrated with Hurts deviating from the game plan, Hurts’ tone only intensified the spotlight on their dynamic. Former Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson hinted at the obvious.

”As you can tell, it’s something else going on (between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown). And I got a great relationship with him. I respect him. I can’t say it. But I know it’s something else going on.”

On the field, Brown looked every bit the dominant receiver Philadelphia expects him to be. Hurts led three scoring drives on the opening three possessions. But after halftime, the offense fell apart with four consecutive punts and a missed field goal. Hurts finished 27 of 39 for 289 yards with 1 passing and 2 rushing TDs.

That stagnation only increased tension between the quarterback and top receiver. Brown also added, ”First off, hats off to them. They definitely made some adjustments. I think in the second half, it was just little lack of execution.”

Still, the timing and framing of his earlier comments, immediately pointing to Dallas’ adjustments, did little to stop speculation that he was subtly shifting responsibility toward Hurts and the offense’s decision-making. The collapse, along with star-on-star exchanges, left Philadelphia with as many questions about chemistry as it did about their record.

Nick Sirianni on the Offense

“We just weren’t very efficient as an offense in the second half. I didn’t really feel that we took our foot off the gas,” Sirianni said.

They committed 14 flags, which killed drives and wiped out momentum. He acknowledged it was “uncharacteristic” and took responsibility for failing to deliver the message effectively. Sirianni also brought up another key difference: halftime adjustments. The Cowboys made theirs, he said, and it changed the flow of the game; the Eagles didn’t.

”Uncharacteristic of us, obviously. You have to put that on me. When it’s stuff like that, we spend time going over it; obviously, I got to get my message across better. That’s got to be on me. We’ll fix the things we need to fix technique-wise, look-wise, but we’ve got to master the things that require no talent,” he concluded.

But while Sirianni absorbed blame, the imbalance on offense made his frustration clear. The bigger picture was crystal clear: This loss was a collapse. Sirianni repeated the message that finishing games needs to become a priority. Hurts seconded the emotion.

“We gotta find a way to finish the game. We didn’t play a complete game. Today, it got us. We played a hell of a first half. We didn’t play close to our standard in the second half,” Hurts said.

Now 8-3, Philadelphia faces off against fellow 8-3 Bears in Week 13 with increasing pressure on the field and between its stars.