“Buddy Tripping”: Eagles Legend Darius Slay Claps Back at Former Chiefs DE Over Super Bowl Hot Take

Essentials Inside The Story A bold claim from former Chiefs player stirred things up

Darius Slay's response hints that the scoreboard didn't even tell the full story

The former Chiefs DE shifted gears and spotlighted QB Caleb Williams

The Philadelphia Eagles started very fast and managed to score a 34-0 advantage in the third quarter, with an even larger margin of 40-6 before the final score was 40-22 in that Super Bowl LIX game. But this doesn’t give justice to how lopsided the game really was. There are always dissenting opinions from people who think otherwise. One of them is former Kansas City Chiefs Charles Omenihu, who once played for that team and still thinks that, despite that defeat, the Eagles team still wasn’t able to match the standards of another team. This statement caught the attention of cornerback Darius Slay immediately, who stepped in this week to remind everyone of what actually happened on the field.

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The controversy began when defensive end Charles Omenihu appeared on the Speakeasy podcast and claimed that the 2023 San Francisco 49ers squad was better than the 2024 Eagles team that ended the Chiefs’ dynasty. Slay, never one to mince words, quoted the clip on X with a simple, savage response:

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“Yea buddy tripping yall ain’t stand a chance! How u go talk like that and we took the starters out. Could’ve put 50 on them boys frfr.”

For context, Omenihu’s comment, which drew the response from Slay, was as follows:

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“I thought we were gonna dog ’em. I’m not even gonna lie to you… I thought it was gonna be a slugfest and we were gonna get it at the end, to be honest, because the only matchup, I was like, ‘our line is a little banged up.’ But beyond that, I wasn’t tripping about nothing else, to be honest. That 49ers Super Bowl team was better than that Eagles team. You got (all) that on defense…We were just a little man down, man down.”

The DE was just comparing opponents to the Chiefs, likely knowing his opinion was going viral.

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During Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs because KC’s offensive line was struggling. Kansas City had to move star player Joe Thuney to left tackle to cover for the struggles of Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia throughout the season. The Eagles took advantage of this weakness, recording six sacks and 16 pressures on the quarterback without even having to send extra blitzers.

The lopsided nature of the game became a point of contention on social media. Charles Omenihu, the defensive end who had been on the 49ers last season, made statements about the team’s facing off against the Chiefs that were questionable, according to some fans.

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Nevertheless, the numbers speak for themselves: By halftime, the Eagles had amassed 24 points, whereas the Chiefs’ offense managed only 23 yards. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was quick to defend his team’s performance online. He pointed out that the game was even more of a blowout than the final score suggested.

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When the Eagles’ starting defense was pulled midway through the fourth quarter to let the backups play, the score was 40-6. The Chiefs only managed to score their two late touchdowns against Philadelphia’s second-string players, finishing the game with a total score of 40-22.

But supporting one’s current or previous team isn’t wrong either. Omenihu, in the podcast, also broke down who the most difficult quarterbacks in the league are.

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Charles Omenihu believes the Chicago Bears QB is the real deal

Charles Omenihu believes that Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears quarterback, completely transformed the team, leading them to an 11-6 record and an NFC North title. During the process, he completed 3,942 yards, which was a record in the history of that particular team.

Williams is one player who thrives under pressure. In the previous year, Williams made seven comebacks in the fourth quarter, and the most memorable one was against the Green Bay Packers. His performance during the year 2025 not only made the news; it also won the admiration of other tough players.

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Former Chiefs defender, now with the Washington Commanders, couldn’t stop himself from appreciating the QB. During a chat on the Speakeasy podcast, Omenihu named Williams as one of the top five scariest quarterbacks to play against. The list included players like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, and Caleb Williams.

“If I had to do one more, I’ve gotta put my dawg Caleb Williams up there. I ain’t gonna lie to you, bro [Emmanuel Acho]. Somebody who has shown over and over and over that it ain’t over until the fat lady sings. And he can run! And he can make every throw! Every single throw,” Omenihu proclaimed. “I respect his game like crazy…he’s throwing dots, and then he’s going cold-shoulder on ya.”

Williams had a legendary season last year, completely rewriting his team’s record books. He threw for nearly 4,000 yards, the most any quarterback has ever passed for in a single season with the franchise. Not only did he throw 27 touchdowns, but he also showed that he could play with his feet, running for almost 400 yards and scoring three touchdowns.

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But perhaps what made him special was the fact that he shone best under pressure. He broke a record for the most fourth-quarter comebacks ever led by any player with seven. His composure got him the name “Iceman” from his fellow teammates.

While Williams’ sophomore year was remarkable and worthy of being remembered, there is much more that the Bears aim to achieve this year. They are looking to push him to become better during his third year to help them make it to the Super Bowl. With the coaches’ help, he consistently converted losses into amazing victories with some outstanding plays.

Under his leadership, the team managed to finish the season with an 11-6 record and won the NFC North Championship. Williams’ 2025 season was memorable and deserving of all the praise. However, if they wish to reach the Super Bowl, he will have to continue improving.