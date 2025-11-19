Eagles Coach Pinpoints Immediate Concern Jalen Hurts’ Offense Must Fix Before Cowboys Game

Despite holding a strong 8-2 record, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offence, once a lethal force, has completely stalled out. They have managed only 26 points in their last two games and rank near the bottom of the league in both total and passing offense. On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was asked about the problem after their win over the Lions with a 16-9 score, and this is what he had to say.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think like everything, when you look at the situations we have sometimes, when we’re on track, we do a pretty good job,” Patullo said. “And if we get off track a little bit, whether it’s a negative play or a penalty, that puts us kind of in a hole. We’ve had some trouble with that.”

He further added, “It starts with us as a staff to make sure we’re in a good play and we’re executing at a high level and we’re all detailed up. And then if something happens like a penalty, sometimes those happen. We’ve got to be able to overcome that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Patullo, the offense performs well when everything is on track. But the moment they face a negative play or, most critically, a penalty, the whole system breaks down. They struggle to bounce back from being in a “hole” with long distances to gain.

The struggles have brought heavy criticism on quarterback Jalen Hurts. Reporters indicate that multiple players are frustrated with Hurts’ conservative approach, feeling he is “playing it safe” by choosing easy check-downs or scrambles instead of attacking defenses downfield. This has led to inaccurate throws and a sharp drop in his completion percentage.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the blame isn’t just on the quarterback. Patullo’s play-calling is often predictable, the offensive line is battling injuries, and key players like Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown aren’t executing at their peak. The team itself is in the 25th rank when it comes to the total offense with 300.1 yards per game. It ranks 28th in the passing offense with 184.9 yards and 17th in the rushing with 115.2 yards per game.

For a team aiming for a Super Bowl, the Eagles need to quickly fix these fundamental issues, starting with overcoming the costly mistakes highlighted by their own coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Eagles, Jalen Hurts set sights on Week 12 game against the Cowboys

Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys could be exactly what they need to get back on track. The Cowboys’ defense is currently one of the weakest in the league. Dallas ranks near the bottom, specifically 30th in overall defense and 31st in points allowed. This poor performance covers both the air and the ground, as they are 30th against the pass and 24th against the run. For Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts and the offense, this is a golden chance to regain their form and confidence.

But this game is far from easy. While Dallas’s defense is weak, its offense is elite. The Eagles’ defense will have a difficult task on the road trying to stop the high-powered Cowboys’ attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

This game carries a lot of weight. If the Eagles’ offense, led by Hurts and coach Patullo, still struggles against such a poor defense in Week 12, it would signal a major problem for the team’s success this season.

In their first game this season, the Eagles beat Dallas 24-20, though their offense wasn’t spectacular, averaging 4.9 yards per play. That game was unusual due to a lightning delay. Still, Hurts had an efficient day, completing 19 of 23 passes for 152 yards and adding two rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles must rely on Jalen Hurts and the entire offense to perform much better this time against a vulnerable Cowboys defense to prove they are true championship contenders.