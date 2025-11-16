Eagles Owner Sets Clear Boundaries for A.J. Brown Amid WR’s Frustrations With Jalen Hurts’ Offense

A.J. Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ star wide receiver, has been publicly venting about not getting the ball enough on social media. The Eagles’ drama got a little more personal this week. After which, he was called to meet with team owner Jeffrey Lurie during the practice session. This was reported on X by an Eagles writer, Victor Williams. As per the post, it said,

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Per ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio, A.J. Brown met with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie this week, and Brown promised Lurie that he would keep his frustrations off social media.”

The news came on X by an Eagles writer, Victor Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports from ESPN, the whole thing was set up by the team’s security chief, the legendary Dom DiSandro, who essentially called Brown over to speak with the owner. The conversation lasted about ten minutes, and as per reports, it’s being said that the player apologised in response, to which Lurie said, There was no need to apologise, and ended the meeting with a hug. Looks like the owner made his stance clear on the issue, as the player pledged to tone it down a bit.

Brown, who had a thousand-yard campaign last year, has made it abundantly clear he’s unhappy with his low utilization through his posts on social media. Despite the Eagles sitting at a solid 7-2 heading into their Sunday night contest against the Detroit Lions, the passing game has looked weak. After the meeting, Brown reportedly told Lurie he would stop complaining on social media, but stressed that he remains upset and wants to be a bigger part of the offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown has just 31 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns through eight games, putting him on pace for his least productive season with the squad. The Eagles’ passing attack overall ranks a discouraging 20th in passing success rate across the league.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

A.J. Brown and multiple other players have become frustrated with Jalen Hurts’ offense

The A.J. Brown saga, the wide receiver who’s been the loudest voice calling out the Eagles’ sluggish offense, just got a lot more complicated. While Brown has been careful not to throw Jalen Hurts under the bus publicly, it sounds like he’s not alone in his feelings. According to a shocking report by Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the reigning Super Bowl MVP isn’t immune to drawing criticism from his own locker room. As Russini reports,

“Multiple offensive players have grown frustrated with Jalen Hurts’ approach this season, particularly against zone coverage.”

On paper, Hurts’ numbers look great: a career-high completion percentage of 68.9 with 16 touchdowns against just one interception. But for his teammates, that perfection is the problem; he’s not being aggressive enough as he used to. According to Russini,

ADVERTISEMENT

“They believe he’s become hesitant in tight windows, leaning on checkdowns or scrambles instead of trusting what’s open downfield.”

His aggressive, deep-throwing style has been replaced by a more conservative, risk-averse game, and his playmakers are paying the price. The Eagles are still flying high at 7-2 and hold the NFC’s best record, but their performances have been far from the dominant standard set last year.

Last season, with Saquon Barkley running wild and eclipsing the 2,000-yard mark, the Eagles were the No. 2 rushing team in the entire league. This year? They’ve completely fallen off, ranking all the way down at 21st.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking into the team’s stats, their total offense ranks 23rd in the NFL at 303.2 yards per game, their passing offense stands at 25th in the NFL at 191.7 yards per game, and their rushing offense is 21st in the NFL

In short, the Eagles are winning on heart, defense, and late-game heroics, but the statistical evidence clearly backs up the players’ frustration; the offense is struggling to move the ball with the consistency expected of a championship contender.