Jalen Carter Reveals His Side of the Story After Bills Star Accused Eagles DT of Purposely Injuring Him

Essentials Inside The Story Jalen Carter faces backlash after alleged eye-gouge on Spencer Brown

Carter claims contact was accidental though no flag is thrown

Brown insists act was deliberate, NFL discipline now looming

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is once again facing heavy criticism following a controversial incident during a recent game against the Buffalo Bills. Returning to the field after a long injury recovery, Carter was seen in social media videos allegedly eye-gouging and making a throat-slash gesture toward Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown. But now, he’s clarified his side of the story.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Jalen Carter said he didn’t intentionally hit Spencer Brown in the eye when I asked him today about the Bills tackle’s claim after the game,” revealed Eagles reporter Jeff McLane on X. “The #Eagles DT said he understands that he has a certain reputation because of prior incidents in games, but he said the thumb that went into Brown’s face mask was accidental.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What was already a tense Bills–Eagles clash took an ugly turn when Jalen Carter appeared to have crossed a line. During a second-half snap, Carter’s hand slipped inside Spencer Brown’s helmet, with his thumb making contact with Brown’s eye. Brown briefly left the field with blurred vision, then returned, but the moment lingered far longer than the play itself.

Although the referees did not call a penalty at the time, the footage has sparked “dirty player” accusations from fans, casting a shadow over the Eagles‘ narrow 13-12 victory.

This latest drama adds to a growing list of disciplinary issues for Carter in the 2025 season. In a bizarre Week 1 opener against the Dallas Cowboys, he was ejected before playing a single snap for spitting on quarterback Dak Prescott. The incident drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and ejection. It resulted in a $57,222 fine and a one-game suspension. Just weeks later, he was hit with another fine of $11,593 for taunting the Los Angeles Rams’ sideline after a blocked field goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his Pro Bowl talent and his value to the Eagles’ defense, Carter’s history of unsportsmanlike conduct has left many wondering if the league will take further action. Carter feels that his past mistakes, specifically the spitting incident, have led the public and the media to judge him harshly, even when he claims his actions are unintentional.

Even as Carter maintains the contact was accidental, the narrative shifts sharply once Spencer Brown’s perspective enters the frame. With the Eagles defender sidelined for their last game, both teams will now look towards their finals games as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Spencer Brown claims that he knew Carter’s action was coming

Both the Bills and the Eagles are playoff-bound, but Week 18 still carries real weight for positioning. Philadelphia can lock up the NFC’s No. 2 seed with a win over Washington, though they will have to do it without Jalen Carter, sidelined by a hip injury. Yet even with Carter unavailable, his presence continues to loom large, as one moment from last week’s win has refused to fade quietly.

During the game, Bills tackle Spencer Brown accused Carter of intentionally poking him in the eye. Brown reported that his vision became blurry and “foggy” afterward, and when asked if he thought the move was an accident, he stated that he believed it was a deliberate act.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think so, it was coming, I guess,” the offensive tackle said.

The tension between the two players boiled over after the game, leading to a heated argument in the tunnel. While no punches were thrown, Brown confirmed that the confrontation was strictly about the incident on the field. Although the referees did not call a penalty during the game, Carter could still face a significant fine from the league later this week.

For now, the Eagles must move forward without Carter as they prepare for their regular-season finale against Washington. Meanwhile, the Bills look to strengthen their playoff seeding as they host the Jets for the last time at their iconic Highmark home stadium.