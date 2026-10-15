Jalen Hurts Forced to Sit Out as Eagles Issue Major Health Update

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, quarterback Jalen Hurts stayed in the locker room on an exercise bike and subsequently missed the national anthem. While he played against the Jaguars, he later confirmed that he was dealing with a calf injury. The injury itself, meanwhile, occurred during the Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. And now, that injury has forced Hurts to miss the Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

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The Philadelphia Eagles shared a lengthy message while describing the quarterback’s situation.

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“On Thursday, October 8th, Jalen visited the training room after practice requesting treatment for his calf. He informed the medical staff he had been cleated during the Rams game on October 4th. This was his first treatment session for the calf injury following the game, after having practiced in full both Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Jalen received treatment, practiced in full, and was added to the practice report,” the team’s statement read on X.

“Out of an abundance of caution, an ultrasound was performed on Saturday following the team’s flight to London and walkthrough. The ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot. Our medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the results and concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play. Doctors recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia.”

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Hurts went 12-of-27 for 93 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions against the Rams at home, as the Eagles lost 24-20. Certainly, the injury was bothering him after the matchup. Still, the quarterback practiced on Wednesday and Thursday before requesting treatment for his calf injury.

Subsequently, the medical staff cleared him to play against the Jaguars despite finding a blood clot on Saturday. Hurts went 21-of-40 for 220 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions, as the Eagles defeated the Jaguars 19-17.

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After the game, he revealed that he had been cleated in the calf while playing against the Rams. While he continued practising in full during the following week, he later described it as a unique experience, without sharing major details about the injury.

“It was a very unique experience, to say the least. I don’t want to get into the details of kind of leading up to the game and whatnot, but got nicked up in the Rams game,” Hurts said.”

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Now, however, Philly has ruled out Jalen Hurts for their Week 6 matchup against the Panthers.

“Jalen played without limitation in the game Sunday, received treatment on Monday and Tuesday, and practiced in full on Wednesday, as reflected in the practice report. Throughout our time in London and this week, we have remained in communication with the league office regarding the matter.

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“On Wednesday night, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot. Jalen will be out for Sunday’s game vs. the Panthers as we determine the appropriate course of treatment. His health and safety are our highest priority.”

That said, with Jalen Hurts ruled out against the Panthers, backup quarterback Tanner McKee is in line to start in Week 6, with Cole Payton expected to be his backup.

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A former sixth-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, McKee has appeared in 6 games for the Eagles and has started in 2, while leading the team 1-1 in those two starts. He has completed 61.7% of his passes for 597 yards in his career and has scored 5 touchdowns and one interception. Panthers’ matchup is expected to mark his third NFL career start.