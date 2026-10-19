Jalen Hurts’ Season Ends in Heartbreak as Eagles Rule QB Out Over Concerning Medical Situation

The Philadelphia Eagles are on a four-game losing streak after dropping their Week 6 matchup 25-14 to the Carolina Panthers. But what’s more concerning than the loss is quarterback Jalen Hurts’ health. Philly most probably knew allowing Hurts to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a Week 5 matchup in London was going to backfire in the long run.

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But Hurts started, and his injury got serious. After revealing that the quarterback has a blood clot in his calf, the Eagles ruled Hurts out for the Week 6 matchup, then placed him on the injured reserve on Saturday, and now they’ve made a final decision on him. According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, Hurts is out for the rest of the season, as the team and Hurts’ agent shared an official statement.

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“Jalen was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis. After further testing and monitoring, the current diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli. He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations. His treatment should only involve anticoagulation (i.e. ‘blood thinners’). During this time, he will not be allowed to participate in any contact activities, including football.

“Jalen’s prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery. We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners. In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition. More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects.”

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As that happened, NFL analyst Tom Pelissero added another layer to it. Per Pelissero, doctors asked Hurts not to sleep as a precaution following his initial diagnosis of a superficial blood clot. As a result, Hurts reportedly stayed awake for roughly 36 hours before suiting up against the Jaguars in London.

Now, Philly will rely on a backup quarterback for the remainder of the season, while sitting at 2-4 after starting the season with a pair of wins. The development gained momentum after Hurts cleated his calf in a 24-20 Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. But things escalated because he continued practicing.

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Later, Hurts requested treatment after practice and received further treatment, according to the Eagles’ statement. After Philly arrived in London to face the Jaguars, an ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot in Hurts’ left calf. The team consulted doctors in London, who determined that he can play. But at the same time, they recommended another ultrasound within 72 hours.

He started in the team’s 19-17 loss, completing 21-of-40 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown. But his follow-up treatment later revealed movement in the clot. The Eagles ultimately ruled him out for the Panthers game before placing him on injured reserve.

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Since then, the Eagles and their medical staff received criticism for allowing Jalen Hurts to play against the Jaguars despite determining his injury a day before the matchup. Shannon Sharpe called out the team’s decision, pointing out how lethal a blood clot can be.

“Y’all mean to tell me this man had a blood clot, and y’all put it out there on the field?” Sharpe said on his Nightcap podcast. “Do you know people can die from blood clots? They discovered the blood clot on Saturday, and they cleared him to play. You see what’s important to them?

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“They’re quick to tell you you can’t do any more harm. You can’t hurt it anymore. Bro, you could die from a blood clot. So I’m just trying to figure out. What’s the difference? So what transpired to see now you say he’s out compared to the blood clot that he had Saturday when you saw it?”

Evidently, the Eagles’ struggles without Jalen Hurts under center against the Panthers were obvious. In his absence, backup quarterback Tanner McKee started, completing 26-of-45 passes for 215 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions, while taking three sacks. The Eagles, however, lost 25-14.

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But amid this, Hurts’ injury has become a league-wide concern for players’ safety. Ahead of the Week 7 matchup, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shared his concerns about the risk and called the situation frightening.

“It’s scary when you get things like that. Blood clots, you’re talking about someone’s life, especially with the plane trip and all that they took,” said Prescott. “Yeah, it’s scary. If you’re feeling something, speak up on it.

“I’m fortunate I have [my personal physical therapist] Luke Miller. He’s on things before I’m on things at times. I try to blow things off, and he’s like ‘no, no let’s look at this. Let me get a better check on it.’ I encourage people to be open about their body and learn about their body.”

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The Eagles face the Cowboys next week at home. But the team will operate without Hurts under center and look forward to improve after a 2-4 start to the season.