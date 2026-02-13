Jason Kelce Reveals How Tom Brady Caught Strays From His Mom After Eagles Defeated Patriots in Super Bowl LII

Essentials Inside The Story Donna Kelce's joy stole the spotlight after Super Bowl LII

One viral post turned into a fan-favorite moment for the Kelce family

The rise of Jason Kelce and the single play reshaped one of the most unforgettable Super Bowls in NFL history

What’s better than watching your son win his first Super Bowl? For Donna Kelce, the answer might have involved watching Tom Brady lose it. Jason Kelce recently shared the hilarious story of his mom’s post-game celebration, and the G.O.A.T. was her primary target.

Following the Eagles’ 2018 victory, where the Philadelphia Eagles scored 41-33 against the New England Patriots, Jason Kelce’s mom famously made her Facebook profile picture a photo of a defeated Brady on the turf rather than a celebratory image of her son.

“My mom, she put on her Facebook profile picture, not a picture of me celebrating and like winning. There was a picture of Tom on the floor, upset that he lost. I’m like, you’re like, ‘are you happier that Tom Brady lost? Are you happier that your own son won a game? What’s happening here? What do you have against Tom’?” Kelce shared a conversation between him and his mother back in 2018 as he spoke on New Heights.

Donna Kelce took to social media to celebrate her son Jason’s victory with a post that quickly went viral for its blunt humor. She shared a “priceless” style breakdown of her expenses for the trip, listing out the cost of cheese curds and her Super Bowl ticket, but the punchline focused on the image of Tom Brady being helped up off the turf.

Momma Kelce wrote, “my son celebrating the win at the Super Bowl as Tom Brady gets helped off of his butt #Priceless!!!!!”

The post wasn’t necessarily born out of malice toward Brady, but rather a mother’s unfiltered joy at seeing her son reach the pinnacle of the sport by taking down the NFL’s most decorated dynasty. By highlighting the contrast between Jason’s elation and the defeat of a legend, Donna solidified her reputation among fans as a relatable and fiercely supportive “football mom.”

After some time, Brady, too, opened up about the heartbreak of losing the big game:

“You play the game to be in those moments, and you play in those games to have the chance to win the Super Bowl,” Brady said in the interview. “When you don’t come through, it’s very painful. But football is the blink of an eye. That’s what you’ve got to live with for the rest of your life.”

Well, if you remember the 2018 Super Bowl, you probably recall how luck seemed to work against the quarterback. The loss marked Tom Brady’s third career Super Bowl defeat and his first championship loss to a team other than the Giants. Despite his legendary status, he had failed three times to win both the MVP award and the Lombardi Trophy in the same season.

Even though Brady played an amazing game, throwing for 505 yards and three touchdowns, the night was defined by one mistake. His late-game fumble happened with only two minutes left on the clock. That single turnover likely cost the Patriots the win, and it remains the moment that fans still remember most clearly.

Reliving Jason Kelce’s championship legacy from LII

Jason Kelce is much more than just a football player; he is a symbol of a golden era for the Philadelphia Eagles. For over a decade, he was the steady leader of the team, showing how much one person’s dedication and talent can transform an entire organization. He didn’t just play the game; he became the heart and soul of the city’s sports culture.

The highlight of Kelce’s career came in 2018 when he helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII. It was a true “underdog” story, as Philadelphia had to face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, a team that had dominated the league for years.

“That year for us just felt like it was like a year possessed with like the city. And like, is there something magical about that? Everything came together just perfectly at the right time for us,” Kelce said about the game.

Jason Kelce described that season as “magical” because it felt like the entire city of Philadelphia was behind the team. Everything seemed to go exactly right, leading up to a thrilling 41–33 victory over the Patriots. The game was full of famous moments, like the “Philly Special” trick play and an amazing performance by backup quarterback Nick Foles.

As the starting center, Kelce was the leader of the offense and played so well that the Eagles never had to punt once. This win gave the Eagles their first-ever Super Bowl title, earning Kelce a championship ring and making him a permanent legend in Philadelphia. Since then, he has continued to prove he is one of the greatest players in the team’s history.