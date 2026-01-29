Jason Kelce to End Partnership With ESPN Days After Announcing New Broadcasting Move – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Jason Kelce’s ESPN plans evolve as a familiar chapter quietly closes.

Following his retirement from professional football in March 2024, Jason Kelce transitioned from a legendary 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles into a burgeoning media powerhouse. While his charisma quickly made him a fixture in broadcasting, his most ambitious solo venture was the ESPN late-night variety program, They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce. The show, which debuted during the 2025 season, blended traditional football analysis with sketch comedy and celebrity interviews, all filmed in front of a live audience.

While the series possessed a certain unique charm, recent reports confirm that Jason Kelce and ESPN have mutually agreed to end their partnership in the project and will not move forward with a second season in 2026. This conclusion marks the end of their specific production partnership for this title; however, it is not an exit from the network. According to Sam Neumann of Awful Announcing, the decision isn’t a traditional “cancellation” based on performance, but rather a pivot in strategy.

“Neu News (sorry, I know, I know). Awful Announcing has learned that ESPN and Jason Kelce won’t be seeking a second season of his late-night show in 2026. That doesn’t mean the show has been canceled, but Kelce will explore other creative opportunities.” Neumann wrote on his X account.

According to Awful Announcing, Kelce opted not to pursue a second season so he could explore other creative opportunities during the offseason rather than commit to another run of the show. Even though he’s moving on from the late-night show, his relationship with ESPN is still going strong; he’ll continue working with them as an analyst for Monday Night Countdown and a correspondent for the NHL Stadium Series. Moving on from They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce allows him to try out new creative ideas while making more time for his family and personal life.

Jason Kelce is joining the ESPN team for the upcoming NHL Stadium Series. Instead of staying in the studio, he’ll now be right down by the ice, interviewing players. With his past playing experience, he will now give fans a unique look at the game.

Everything to know about Jason Kelce’s new project with ESPN

Jason Kelce is trading the football field for the rink in a brand-new role ESPN is calling the “Best Seat in the House.” During the upcoming Stadium Series, Kelce will be stationed right at ice level, giving fans an up-close look at the action.

The broadcast will be a high-tech experience, featuring aerial views, Skycams, on-ice skatecams, and even special cameras mounted on the referees’ chests. To keep the energy high, ESPN plans to rotate different celebrity guests for Kelce to interview throughout the game at Raymond James Stadium.

While Kelce is famous for his legendary NFL career, he is actually a lifelong hockey fan. Back in high school, he was an impressive player, putting up 21 goals during his senior year. After moving to Philadelphia, he became a regular at Flyers games, fully embracing the city’s passion for the sport. His genuine knowledge of the game, combined with his huge personality, makes him the perfect fit for this experimental broadcast.

This new adventure officially kicks off on February 1, just one week before the Super Bowl, as the Bruins take on the Lightning. The location is especially meaningful because it is the same stadium where Kelce played his final NFL game before retiring. It’s a poetic return to Tampa, marking a major milestone in his rapidly growing media career.

Since hanging up his cleats, Kelce has been busier than ever. He continues to co-host the massive New Heights podcast with his brother, Travis, and serves as a regular analyst on Monday Night Countdown. Between his new NHL gig and his podcast merchandise being featured on giant billboards in Times Square, Kelce is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in sports broadcasting.