Ndamukong Suh Wears Retirement With Pride After Signing With Michael Jordan Brand

On the gridiron, Ndamukong Suh was merciless — one of the least blockable defensive linemen his era ever saw. A five-time All-Pro, Super Bowl winner, and human roadblock of rage, Suh had become the kind of player you didn’t want to share the field with. But even in retirement, he’s not resting — just shifting gears. Now, the once-intimidating force of the NFL is showcasing his skills off the field, adding a new chapter to American sporting lore: the Jordan Brand.

Recently, Suh shared a squeaky-clean carousel of Instagram photos with the caption: “Board of Greatness. Proud to be part of the family!” That “family” isn’t just any brand — it’s Michael Jordan’s legacy. And Suh’s new journey begins in earnest now that he’s officially the newest member of the rarefied club of sports and cultural icons who rep the Jumpman.

For Ndamukong Suh, the Jordan deal is just the most visible of many smart moves already in motion. He’s been quietly accumulating equity for years. Suh is a co-leader in House of Athlete, a sports performance and wellness company that raised $25 million in growth capital in 2021. He also holds advisory roles in tech-driven startups like Emerge by Veev—a company aiming to redefine real estate design through AI-powered modular housing systems. These aren’t casual ventures. Suh made these investments after thorough research and with an eye toward long-term scalability. He doesn’t just cut the check — he redlines the contract.

Take his plays in hospitality. Suh has a financial stake in The Raleigh Hotel redevelopment project in Miami Beach — a $200 million luxury restoration backed by Michael Shvo and Deutsche Finance. The project involves three iconic hotels being transformed into a branded residential and hotel campus. In Houston, Suh helped close a multifamily residential investment alongside several NFL colleagues. The deal, secured during a strategic market retreat, is already generating internal rates of return above 18%. Even during the pandemic, when others paused, Suh’s minority stake in a South Florida luxury hotel doubled in value as tourism surged.

Why does the Jordan Brand partnership work? It’s not about prestige — it’s about synergy. Michael Jordan didn’t tap Suh for cool points. He chose him because Suh operates with the same long-term precision. This isn’t Suh stepping into unfamiliar territory — it’s him stepping into the spotlight after years of building quietly behind the scenes. In wellness, technology, and real estate, Suh isn’t cashing in on fame — he’s compounding it. The Jordan deal didn’t unlock this level. It confirmed he’s already been playing on it.

Retirement never looked this good

While most players ease out of football life under the radar, Suh is doing so intentionally and in style. He played his last football during the 2022 NFL season for the Philadelphia Eagles, signing midseason in Week 11 when the team appeared to need someone to clog up the run. With limited playing time, Suh had an instant impact. He stabilized the defense in front of it during a period when the Eagles could not stop the run attack.

Suh even flashed some of his former ability to create havoc in the playoffs, the QB pressures in the NFC Championship Game victory over the 49ers. And although he didn’t start Super Bowl LVII, he was inserted on clutch downs. That stint would be his last hurrah in action.

Suh formally made it official early in 2024, after dangling a comeback and suggesting “one more shot” in front of the cameras at NFL Network. But when the contracts weren’t the right fit or the right price tag, he retired ’em. Suh never did anything in half-measure. Suh retired his pads with 70.5 career sacks, five Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers, and across-the-board respect from his opponents.

And when he did leave, the response showed just how deeply he was respected. Former teammates like Gerald McCoy and Lavonte David spoke of his intelligence and leadership. Even offensive linemen — some of whom likely still carry bruises — tipped their caps. No drama. Just respect.

Now that Suh officially embarks on this new chapter, it’s no longer just about business. It’s about longevity, legacy, and raising the bar in everything he touches. The Jordan Brand partnership? That’s merely a hint at where Suh’s heart lies. He’s wearing it with pride — and purpose.

In a league where so many vanish after the final snap, Suh is charting a different path. He’s in the spotlight — still upright, like a defensive tackle who could knock your quarterback off the couch tomorrow if he wanted. But he’s no longer chasing quarterbacks. He’s chasing something bigger.