Nick Sirianni & Eagles Get $20M Update on Trading AJ Brown Amid Patriots Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story A.J. Brown’s future in Philadelphia remains uncertain.

Trade conversations are happening behind the scenes.

Timing could play a key role in what happens next.

The Philadelphia Eagles have been active in free agency, but the biggest question looming is about a player they haven’t moved yet: A.J. Brown. Speculation continues to grow around a potential trade, with the New England Patriots emerging as one of the most frequently linked suitors for the All-Pro wide receiver.

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“The Eagles can now trade AJ Brown pre-June 1st, take on an additional $20m in dead cap as a result of the trade, and STILL have more cap space left ($20m) than they did when free agency started ($12m),” Eliot Shorr-Parks reported on his X account.

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NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently shed light on why the Philadelphia Eagles might be hitting the “pause” button on an A.J. Brown trade. It all comes down to the salary cap and a specific date on the NFL calendar: June 1st.

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The biggest roadblock to an immediate trade is the salary cap. If the Eagles deal Brown now, they’d be hit with a crippling $40 million in dead money. By waiting until after June 1st, however, GM Howie Roseman can perform some financial gymnastics, spreading that cap hit across multiple seasons to soften the immediate blow.

While the New England Patriots are still very interested and have been talking with the Eagles, there is a catch to waiting. Rapoport warned that if a deal happens after June, it could complicate draft compensation. With the 2026 NFL Draft already completed by that point, teams would likely need to rely more heavily on future picks rather than immediate draft assets.

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Why might the Eagles consider trading Brown?

The trade speculation isn’t just smoke; it’s a fire fueled by the fallout from a rocky 2025 season. While Brown still eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, his visible on-field frustration and rumored chemistry issues with Jalen Hurts overshadowed his production, culminating in a disappointing first-round playoff exit that left many questioning his future with the team.

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So far, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams have emerged as the primary suitors, though a deal is far from simple. Because Brown is under contract through 2030, the Eagles are demanding a high return, reportedly seeking a package that includes a first-round pick and additional draft assets.

However, the timing is a major hurdle. With the 2026 NFL Draft considered one of the most talent-rich in years, teams are hesitant to part with high picks right now. This suggests that the Eagles might have to lower their asking price or accept future picks if they want to move him before the draft begins.

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While additional teams could emerge as potential suitors as the offseason progresses, the entire league is currently stuck in a waiting game. The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly paused trade talks for now, as Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman appears willing to listen to offers but is unlikely to move his star playmaker without a significant return.

Despite the tension from last season, there is still a chance that the Eagles choose to keep Brown on the roster. Some insiders believe the team isn’t actually looking to move him and is simply listening to calls, meaning he could very well be back in Philly for the 2026 season.

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Ultimately, the Eagles’ front office is playing a high-stakes waiting game. Whether they retain their top-tier talent or opt for a fresh start, no clear answer is likely to emerge until the financial picture sharpens after the June 1st deadline.