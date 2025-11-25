Nick Sirianni & Jalen Hurts Clearly Not on Same Page After Eagles Collapse Against Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a tough 24-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It was a game where they started incredibly strong but completely fell apart. The final score was particularly painful because the Eagles were up 21-0 before the collapse. When questioned about the outcome both The Head Coach Nick Sirianni and Quarterback Jalen Hurts didn’t exactly align.

In the post-game press conference, Nick Sirianni said, “I think some of the things that we did today, we’re trying to throw them out of it because when you have five men … then they’re gonna have one less guy there into the coverage. So we did some of those things, obviously, not well enough. Again, it comes back to how we scheme it against the different personnel groups and how we execute it.”

Jalen Hurts on the other hand, had a completely different viewpoint.

“I think that’s just how they’re built now, given the three interior defenders they have. They want to keep their best guys on the field, and it’s very effective, and it was something that we didn’t handle as good as we like to. So good opportunity to build if that’s something that teams show us,” Hurts said.

The biggest issue highlighted by Eagles reporter Jeff McLane after the game was the team’s struggle against the Cowboys’ 5-man defensive front. This is a formation where Dallas puts five defensive linemen on the field to pressure the offense and stop the run.

Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff made a big mistake in the week leading up to the game. Despite having an entire week to get ready for the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles appeared unprepared. This lack of readiness was a major reason why they completely failed to hold onto their big 21-0 lead and instead lost the game 24-21. The team struggled greatly with running the ball, gaining only 63 yards in total and averaging a poor 3.5 yards per run.

Last Sunday, Jalen Hurts looked determined to silence critics and end any locker room tension about his play. He started the game with a clear statement, connecting with star receiver A.J. Brown for the first touchdown. For the first 20 minutes, Hurts and the Eagles’ offense were dominant.

However, the momentum vanished. The offense completely stalled, allowing the Cowboys to mount a shocking 24-21 comeback win. After their initial success, the Eagles’ final seven drives yielded only 116 yards and zero points, marked by five punts, a missed field goal, and a turnover on a Saquon Barkley fumble.

Ladon Dickerson blames the Eagles’ coaching staff for their loss against the Cowboys

Eagles offensive guard Landon Dickerson offered insight into the team’s inability to run the ball effectively after the loss. He revealed that the Dallas Cowboys’ defense used a highly unusual strategy against them.

“They used a defensive alignment they rarely ever run,” Dickerson explained. “And we just didn’t execute the plan we had.”

Dickerson got a lot more specific, noting that the Cowboys used “five-down fronts.” A defensive setup that the Eagles hadn’t prepared for extensively. This surprise tactic created major problems for the Philadelphia offense.

This lack of preparedness points to a serious flaw in the Eagles’ coaching strategy under Nick Sirianni. It suggests the game plan was incomplete before the game even started.

When a coaching staff is caught off guard, it can lead to poor execution. Creating tough situations for star players, like running back Saquon Barkley, puts unnecessary pressure on them. While Barkley took the high road by accepting blame for his performance, the Eagles’ coaches must now take responsibility for their inadequate preparation. What do you think was the main reason for the Eagles to blow out a 21-0 lead?