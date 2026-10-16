“Not Gonna Get Too Much Into That”: Nick Sirianni Refuses to Reveal Details Over Jalen Hurts’ Injury Despite Alarming Concerns

Philadelphia Eagles will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts for their Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. The development gained traction after the team released a lengthy statement revealing that Hurts had been ruled out due to a superficial blood clot.

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While he won’t play in Week 6, it’s possible that he could miss an extended period. Subsequently, on Friday, head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media and was asked about his quarterback’s health. However, Sirianni refused to go into detail while acknowledging the importance of Hurts’ health.

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“I’m not gonna get too much into that,” said Sirianni. “I know there’s a great deal of interest in Jalen’s health, but I’m not gonna get too much into any of that. Jalen’s health is of utmost importance to all of us in the building. I care deeply about Jalen. Like I said, not gonna get too much into that…I love Jalen. Just want him to be healthy.”

Jalen Hurts suffered an injury during the Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. He completed 12-of-27 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns, as the Eagles lost 24-20. While he practiced the following week ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Hurts later requested treatment from the team’s medical staff.

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Subsequently, an ultrasound conducted after the team arrived in London revealed a superficial blood clot. But at the same time, the doctors determined that the quarterback could safely play against Jacksonville. Hurts played the entire game against the Jaguars, completing 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown in a 19-17 loss.

But the decision to start him amid an injury has now backfired, as Hurts won’t suit up against the Panthers.

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“Jalen played without limitation in the game Sunday, received treatment on Monday and Tuesday, and practiced in full on Wednesday, as reflected in the practice report. Throughout our time in London and this week, we have remained in communication with the league office regarding the matter,” Eagles wrote in a statement.

“On Wednesday night, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot. Jalen will be out for Sunday’s game vs. the Panthers as we determine the appropriate course of treatment. His health and safety are our highest priority.”

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In his absence, backup quarterback Tanner McKee will suit up, and he is all set to make his third career start. Just days before the matchup, McKee addressed his mindset for the game.

“As a backup quarterback, that’s the mindset you have to have,” he said via the team’s official website. “At any moment, you have to be ready to play on a Sunday. It could be the first play, it could be the last play. It’s kind of a luxury for me to have the ‘1’ [starter] reps in practice and just running the meetings or whatever it is. It’s kind of a luxury for me as a backup to have a week to prepare like that.”

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Before this season, McKee has started two games for the Eagles, both coming in Week 18s, considering the Eagles had already made it to the playoffs. Now, however, he will start with serious consequences as Jalen Hurts deals with an injury. How long he’ll remain out remains to be seen.