Eagles Reportedly Make Final Decision on Nick Sirianni’s Firing Amid Philadelphia’s Disastrous 2–7 Record

About a year and a half ago, when the Philadelphia Eagles signed head coach Nick Sirianni to a multi-year contract extension, team chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie praised Sirianni’s “authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset.” But things have certainly changed since then.

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A multi-year contract doesn’t necessarily mean a coach will see out the entire term in the NFL. And when it comes to the Eagles, even extensive success as a head coach doesn’t guarantee job security. We’ve seen this before, when Philadelphia parted ways with Doug Pederson despite him leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory.

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Sirianni appears to be facing a similar dilemma right now. Of course, he is the most successful head coach in franchise history and has led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win. But with Philadelphia heading into its bye week after seven straight losses in the 2026 season, Sirianni’s seat is certainly getting hotter. Or is it?

While the talk of the town is that the Eagles should move on from Sirianni mid-season, NFL analyst Mike Garafolo has added another layer to it. Per Garafolo, Sirianni’s job as the Eagles’ head coach should be safe despite the rumors surrounding his uncertain future in Philly, as reported by Thomas R. Petersen.

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The discussion surrounding Coach Sirianni’s future in Philadelphia gained momentum as he came under increasing scrutiny amid the team’s struggles. And as the debate over whether the Eagles should move on from Sirianni gained traction, the head coach himself admitted that he isn’t too concerned about his future at the moment.

“I’ve always felt I have nothing but complete support from Mr. Lurie, in everything, through good times, through bad times,” said Nick Sirianni. “That’s huge, right? That’s huge to be able to know that the owner has your back in all these situations.

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“We’ve been [at the] high of highs, we’ve been low, and I’ve felt nothing but support and my communication remains the same with him as it has whether we’re on a winning streak or whether we’re on a losing streak.”

Just like Coach Sirianni, the Eagles are also stuck in a dilemma this season. The franchise hired Sirianni five years ago, and in five seasons as a head coach, Sirianni has led the Eagles to five playoff berths, two Super Bowls, with one win, and holds the highest regular-season winning percentage in franchise history and the second-most playoff wins.

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At the same time, the Eagles kicked off the season with a pair of wins. However, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that while the team has struggled for more than a month, it has also been dealing with multiple injuries across the roster.

Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is now sidelined with a season-ending injury, while the roster is dealing with other injuries as well. Of course, Hurts’ injury and the way the Eagles handled the situation are also worth discussing, but that hasn’t helped Philadelphia’s performance either.

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That said, the Eagles are heading into their bye week following a 19-11 loss to the New York Giants. While it remains uncertain whether Nick Sirianni will keep his job beyond the 2026 season, Mike Garafolo’s report suggests that the team isn’t interested in making a coaching change midseason.