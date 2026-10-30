“Rubs You the Wrong Way”: Nick Sirianni Put On Blast as Eagles HC Called Out Over Poor Attitude

Nick Sirianni’s extraordinary record as the Philadelphia Eagles head coach hasn’t necessarily translated into widespread affection or admiration among the fanbase. On paper, Sirianni is one of the most successful head coaches in franchise history, with the most regular-season and postseason wins in the first five seasons compared to the previous Eagles head coaches.

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But at the same time, his swagger and confrontational attitude sometimes invite additional criticism. That is the case after the Eagles dropped five consecutive games despite starting the season 2-0 in the 2026 season. And now, veteran broadcaster Trey Wingo has called out Sirianni for his attitude over the years as the Eagles head coach.

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“I go back to that scene last year when they won in Buffalo, and Nick is just chirping, walking down the tunnel, basically telling all these Buffalo fans to F off, and he walks by A.J. Brown, and A.J. Brown just looks at him, and he’s like, ‘Fool, what are you saying?” Said Wingo on Inside Football and The Wingo Network.

“And you know, you could just tell, for all the success they’ve had in the CC’s (Cris Carter) point, with an incredible roster. Something about Nick Sirianni rubs you the wrong way. And if it’s like winning should be the ultimate deodorant, right? But when you’re winning, and you still have these issues, man, when you’re losing, everything pisses you off.”

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The incident Wingo referred to happened in December 2025 when the Eagles defeated the Buffalo Bills 13-12 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills scored a touchdown with eight seconds remaining to make it 13-12, and Sean McDermott decided to go for a two-point conversion rather than settle for overtime. However, Josh Allen’s attempt to find Khalil Shakir in the end zone fell incomplete, giving Philadelphia the victory.

As Sirianni walked toward the locker room, he began taunting the Buffalo crowd.

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“There was a lot of talking by those Buffalo fans coming in. Not so much anymore!” he shouted while leaving the field. “Not so much anymore. Not so much (talking) anymore!”

At the same time, former Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown was walking nearby and appeared to look at his coach with an expression that attracted considerable attention on social media. However, Sirianni’s behavior drew criticism as he was celebrating a narrow victory by directly engaging with the opposing crowd rather than simply heading into the locker room.

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But certainly, that wasn’t the only time Nick Sirianni drew attention for his attitude. In November 2023, Philadelphia defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17 at Arrowhead Stadium. After the game, however, Sirianni was filmed taunting Chiefs fans as he left the field. He shouted:

“Hey! I don’t hear any s–t anymore, Chiefs fans! See ya!”

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But things escalated following the Eagles’ win over the Chiefs. They lost five of their final six regular-season games, eventually finishing 11-6. Philly subsequently lost 32-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round. Of course, no evidence that taunting Chiefs fans caused the collapse. The significance is that the two incidents demonstrate a recurring public behavior: Sirianni openly celebrates victories by engaging with opposing supporters.

But it wasn’t just limited to the opposing supporters. In 2024, the Eagles defeated the Cleveland Browns 20-16 at Lincoln Financial Field. But the victory wasn’t particularly convincing. Philadelphia struggled offensively against a Browns team that entered the game with a 1-5 record. Some fans were booing their team, including the chants of “Fire Sirianni.”

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Sirianni appeared to take those reactions personally. As the game ended, cameras captured him turning toward the fans and gesturing while shouting at them. However, he later apologized for his behavior.

“I was trying to bring energy and enthusiasm yesterday, and I’m sorry and disappointed at how my energy was directed at the end of the game,” he said. “My energy should be all-in on coaching, motivating, and celebrating with our guys. And I’ve got to have better wisdom and discernment of when to use that energy, and that wasn’t the time.”

At the same time, Sirianni has also drawn criticism for his repeated on-field arguments with his players. Earlier this year, during the Wild-Card round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the head coach had a confrontation with Brown.

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Brown and offensive tackle Jordan Mailata were slow to leave the field following an incomplete third-down pass. Sirianni ran toward them and yelled at them to get off the field because Philadelphia was preparing to punt. Brown, however, appeared to take exception to the coach’s reaction, and the two exchanged words face-to-face. After the game, Sirianni dismissed the interaction.

“I was trying to get him off the field because we were about to punt and that was really it,” he said. “I love A.J. I think he knows how I feel about him. I have a special relationship with him. We’ve probably [gone] through every emotion you can possibly have together. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together, we’ve yelled at each other. We’re both emotional. I was trying to get him off the field, and that happens in this game. That happens in this game, but I love him.”

With the Eagles now enduring a five-game losing streak, Nick Sirianni’s usual intensity and confrontational approach are bound to attract even more attention. While his track record gives him considerable credit, the growing frustration around Philadelphia raises an uncomfortable question: how much longer can he afford to let his emotions become part of the story?