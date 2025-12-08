Saquon Barkley Grows Tired of Eagles’ Concerning Habits After Calling Nick Sirianni’s Sideline “Awful”

An 8-4 record is supposed to be a position of strength, but for the Philadelphia Eagles, it’s beginning to feel like a facade hiding a team in turmoil. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has recently spoken about the mood and spirit on the sidelines, giving his honest opinion while speaking with The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Honestly, I think it’s been awful,” Barkley said. “I think if you ask anybody and they’re being honest, we’d all agree on that. But most importantly, I think the energy throughout the week in practice and in walkthroughs and meetings has been great.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Barkley said the team has great energy during weekly team meetings, practices, and walk-throughs. However, once the actual game starts, that positive energy disappears.

“On the outside, everyone’s going crazy, probably. In here, it’s like, it’s the NFL. We’re 8-4. We have a great opportunity on Monday night,” he said.

According to Barkley, the team has been slow, hasn’t encouraged each other enough, and hasn’t looked like a group fighting for a championship when they are on the sideline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, that was the team’s story up until their week 13 game, but after a tough 24-15 loss to the Bears, the players are trying to lift spirits. As a funny way to bring back a good attitude, the offensive line even brought a huge inflatable “positivity rabbit” into the locker room. Fortunately, the Eagles can still salvage their season. But only if they replicate their practice performance on the game day.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Will the Eagles be able to turn their fate around against the Chargers?

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-4) are heading into the final stretch of the 2025 NFL season at a pivotal moment. While they sit atop the NFC East, a recurring pattern of inconsistency is threatening their division lead, making their upcoming Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers crucial. Both teams are entering with an 8-4 record.

After starting the season strong with four consecutive wins, the Eagles have struggled to maintain momentum, showing a distinct “win-streak, loss-streak” pattern: The Eagles marked their first two consecutive losses against the Denver Broncos (Week 5) and the New York Giants (Week 6).

They responded by winning the next four consecutive games (Weeks 7–11), improving their record to 8-2. The team then recorded its second two-game losing streak, falling to the Dallas Cowboys (Week 12) and the Chicago Bears (Week 13), dropping their record to 8-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles’ offense is clearly struggling this season, marking a significant decline in performance compared to last year. The team currently ranks 24th in total yards per game (316.5), 23rd in passing yards (196.3), 22nd in rushing yards (108.5), and 19th in points per game (22.5). Their recent poor performance is particularly concerning, as the offense has only managed an average of 15.5 points per game over the last four games.

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, the team’s head coach, Nick Sirianni, is more involved this week as they prepare for their important “Monday Night Football” game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Sirianni has been more vocal in offensive meetings and has been presenting material alongside offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, sources said. According to one source, he has been addressing the group for longer than usual at the top of the meetings before ceding to Patullo, who continues to run them,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Week 14 game is critical for the NFC East title. The Eagles are playing the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4), and a win is important because the Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1) are close behind in second place.

Fortunately, the Eagles have a good chance to fix their issues and gain confidence with the upcoming five games against teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders before the playoffs begin.