Eagles Star Cooper DeJean’s Brother Beckett Arrested on Sunday

With just hours before Cooper DeJean and the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card game, the NFL player’s family has been met with difficult news. Early Sunday morning, Cooper’s brother, Beckett DeJean, was reportedly arrested in Idaho on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

According to reports from TMZ, jail records show that Beckett was taken into custody for a first-offense DUI/OWI.

“Cooper DeJean’s brother is in trouble with the law … cause TMZ has learned Beckett DeJean was arrested for operating while intoxicated,” the outlet reported. “According to jail records, seen by TMZ, Beckett was taken into custody Sunday morning in Idaho on a first offense DUI/OWI, which is classified as a misdemeanor but still carries serious penalties.”

Beckett, who previously played as a defensive back for the South Dakota Coyotes, is facing a charge that is classified as a misdemeanor. Despite the classification, the incident carries serious legal penalties and has cast a shadow over what was supposed to be a celebratory day for the family.