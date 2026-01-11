brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Eagles Star Cooper DeJean’s Brother Beckett Arrested on Sunday

ByAaindri Thakuri

Jan 11, 2026 | 10:59 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Eagles Star Cooper DeJean’s Brother Beckett Arrested on Sunday

ByAaindri Thakuri

Jan 11, 2026 | 10:59 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

With just hours before Cooper DeJean and the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card game, the NFL player’s family has been met with difficult news. Early Sunday morning, Cooper’s brother, Beckett DeJean, was reportedly arrested in Idaho on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to reports from TMZ, jail records show that Beckett was taken into custody for a first-offense DUI/OWI. 

“Cooper DeJean’s brother is in trouble with the law … cause TMZ has learned Beckett DeJean was arrested for operating while intoxicated,” the outlet reported. “According to jail records, seen by TMZ, Beckett was taken into custody Sunday morning in Idaho on a first offense DUI/OWI, which is classified as a misdemeanor but still carries serious penalties.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Beckett, who previously played as a defensive back for the South Dakota Coyotes, is facing a charge that is classified as a misdemeanor. Despite the classification, the incident carries serious legal penalties and has cast a shadow over what was supposed to be a celebratory day for the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved