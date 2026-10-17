“They Rotate Them Out”: NFL Legend Shares Blunt Take On Nick Sirianni’s Future as Eagles HC Lands on Hot Seat

Philadelphia Eagles‘ three consecutive losses in the 2026 season under head coach Nick Sirianni have become increasingly concerning. What’s more worrying is the mounting criticism of Sirianni’s game management throughout all three losses over the last three weeks. The Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London only added fuel to the fire, as Sirianni’s late-game decision ultimately resulted in a 19-17 defeat. Subsequently, Sirianni took responsibility for the loss.

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“What Hurts there is that you know the guys fought so hard and then I don’t make the decision that I should make at the end of the game and I cost us that game and I put that fully on me,” said Sirianni after the game.

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Sirianni’s comments, however, raised questions about whether he was referring to the fanbase or the front office. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin weighed in, suggesting that the head coach was referring to both, as he knows that his Super Bowl ring won’t secure his job amid questionable decisions: “On that sideline, I saw Howie Roseman walking away (mimicking Roseman’s frustration).

“And then I heard this, I said, ‘Yeah, I’m sure he saw that, too. He’s (Sirianni) talking to that fan base. He’s talking to that Front Office. I blew this. I understand. But he’s also talking, knowing, like, I know my Super Bowl ring won’t keep me here because they rotate them out just head coaches, quarterbacks, and they’ll flush us right on out of here.”

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Against the Jaguars, the Eagles had just taken a 17-16 lead after Jake Elliott made a 48-yard field goal with eight seconds left. Jacksonville had no timeouts remaining, allowing Philly to prevent the Jaguars from getting into field-goal range before time expired.

However, instead of kicking the ball through the end zone, coach Sirianni kept it in play. Jaguars returner Ameer Abdullah fielded the kickoff and returned it 53 yards, reaching Philadelphia’s 39-yard line. The return left one second on the clock, allowing Jacksonville kicker Cam Little to attempt a 57-yard field goal. Little converted it as time expired, handing the Jaguars a 19-17 victory.

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Sirianni’s decision came amid mounting criticism of his game management. For broader context, in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, the Eagles punted on a fourth-down situation when they could have attempted to extend a drive. Sirianni later acknowledged that the decision was a mistake.

Then, in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, Philly surrendered a 10-point fourth-quarter lead and allowed the Rams to score 14 points in the final four minutes. Sirianni’s decision to go for it on fourth down near the goal line, rather than kick a field goal, became another point of criticism.

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And in Week 5, his late kickoff decision allowed the Jaguars to set up a game-winning field goal, completing a run of three consecutive defeats. Philadelphia fell to 2-3. Now, it’s true that Nick Sirianni has won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in the 2024 season, allowing the team to extend him on a five-year deal. But Michael Irvin now believes that a Super Bowl alone won’t secure the head coach’s job.

It’s a script we’ve seen before in Philadelphia. Doug Pederson led the Eagles to a Super Bowl LII victory in 2018, but after subsequent playoff losses and the team’s failure to make the postseason in the 2020 season, the franchise parted ways with its Super Bowl-winning head coach.

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Of course, it’s too early to say whether Nick Sirianni will meet the same fate, but given his recent questionable decisions, he is already on the hot seat. And to make things worse, quarterback Jalen Hurts has also been ruled out for the Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers due to a superficial blood clot.