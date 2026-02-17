Eagles Urged to Cut Ties With Jalen Hurts This Offseason Amid A.J. Brown Trade Rumors

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 14: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 looks on during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 14, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Raiders at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214089

Essentials Inside The Story Eagles torn between quarterback trust and wide receiver commitment

Analyst publicly suggests trading Hurts before considering moving Brown

Financial dead money and draft capital complicate any major shakeup

Just a year removed from a championship, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing a call to dismantle their leadership, starting with the quarterback who brought them the Lombardi Trophy. In the 2025 season, the team had a disappointing first-round exit. This sparked an intense debate about A.J. Brown and their Jalen Hurts’ futures.

“I would actually look to move Jalen Hurts before A.J. Brown,” NFL analyst Andrew Fillipponi recently suggested on First Things First, on X. “I understand that that is a very kind of strange admission on my part because it’s the quarterbacks who make the wide receivers and not the other way around. t. I think we’ve seen Jaylen Herz’s best football already.”

Though it has only been a year since Hurts brought a Lombardi to Philadelphia, Fillipponi suggested that the Eagles should consider trading Jalen Hurts before they even think about moving star receiver A.J. Brown.

“He turns 28 this summer. I think we’ve already seen him at his apex. He’s an expensive player. He doesn’t want to throw the ball over the middle. With Saquon Barkley not being an elite player last year or as good as the year before. We saw Hurts take a tremendous step back, and I don’t think it was only the offensive coordinator. I know you can’t do these things quietly, but I would actually see what I could get for Jalen Hurts this offseason if I’m Howie Roseman.”

The argument was that Hurts, who turns 28 this summer, may have already reached his “apex” as a player. Critics point to his 2025 performance, where he threw for 3,224 yards and 25 touchdowns against 6 interceptions, as a sign of regression, noting that his impact metric was the lowest of his career as a starter.

While Hurts’ overall touchdowns increased from 32 to 33, his average yards fell by almost one, and his passer rating as well as his QBR saw a dip. That being said, calling these numbers a regression would still be debatable, with his overall yardage increasing.

The idea of moving on from a franchise quarterback isn’t entirely foreign to the Eagles‘ front office. The current situation draws comparisons to 2020, when the team shocked the league by drafting Hurts in the second round just a year after giving Carson Wentz a massive contract.

With the Eagles currently holding a first-round pick (No. 23), second-round pick (No. 54), and two third-round picks in the 2026 Draft, some believe General Manager Howie Roseman might use that capital to find a successor and apply pressure to the current room.

Ultimately, the Eagles must decide if Hurts is the leader who can take them back to another Super Bowl or if his physical style of play has peaked. With a new offensive system under Sean Mannion, the uncomfortable conversations in Philadelphia are just beginning, with A.J. Brown’s future still in doubt.

Are the Eagles willing to trade A.J. Brown?

One of the most talked-about stories this NFL offseason is the uncertain future of star wide receiver A.J. Brown. NFL insiders have suggested several trade deals the Eagles might consider if they decide to move on. While Brown is still a top-tier talent, some experts believe the relationship between him and the team has become shaky.

There are some big hurdles to a potential deal, mostly involving money and timing. If the Eagles trade him before June 1, they would face a huge financial penalty of over $40 million in “dead money.” On top of that, because Brown is coming off a season where his stats dipped slightly and he showed some frustration on the field, the Eagles might not get as much in return as they would have a year ago.

Several teams have already been linked to Brown as possible landing spots. Some experts have suggested the Buffalo Bills or the New England Patriots could make a move to give their young quarterbacks a superstar target. Other teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos are also viewed as potential homes where Brown could help an offense reach the next level.

The Baltimore Ravens are consistently mentioned as one of the best fits for him. Brown, pairing up with Lamar Jackson and Zay Flower’s would certainly give the Ravens one of the most dangerous passing attacks in the league. Plus, Brown would get to reunite with his former teammate, star running back Derrick Henry.

While it would take a significant trade package to make it happen, many believe the Ravens are one of the most realistic destinations for the superstar receiver. For now, time will tell what the organization has decided for Brown’s future with the Eagles.