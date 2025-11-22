What Happened to DeVonta Smith? Eagles Make Concerning Announcement on WR’s Status Before Cowboys Game

Philadelphia Eagles’ DeVonta Smith is reportedly traveling to Dallas separately from the rest of the team due to a personal matter. While the specifics of the situation aren’t known, the good news is that Smith has no injury designation and is fully expected to be on the field for the game. This was confirmed by ESPN’s Tim McManus, who posted on his X account,

“WR DeVonta Smith is traveling separately from the team for personal reasons and has no game status.”

The Eagles (8-2) are flying high as they head into Dallas for a Sunday evening showdown with the Cowboys (4-5-1). Although DeVonta Smith’s news of flying solo is unusual, the exact reason is unknown. But the good news for Eagles fans is that the team has confirmed Smith is fully cleared to play.

Last week’s gritty 16-9 win over the Detroit Lions was expected to be a major showcase for Smith, but the game turned into a rare instance of an almost-total disappearing act. Smith managed just one reception for eight yards despite being targeted five times, posting a career-low catch rate of 20 percent. The Eagles’ passing game struggled to find its rhythm throughout the night, and Smith’s muted stat line reflected the overall offensive challenge in the low-scoring victory.

Following the game, the subdued performance led to fan speculation about a potential injury. However, all reports, including official team channels and post-game locker room interviews, have ruled out any physical setbacks. The lack of production seems to be a matter of game-planning and on-field execution, not a health concern.

Irrespective of one bad game, Smith’s overall season remains strong, and his elite status is undisputed. He still boasts solid numbers with 49 catches, 665 yards, and three touchdowns through ten starts. His high-level performance metrics haven’t faded, as he ranks 3rd in the NFL in receiving yards per target 9.9 and holds the 4th-most third-down receiving yards 249 in the league.

Eagles finally feel complete with the return of its star players for the week 12 game

The Eagles got a huge lift just before their massive NFC East clash against the Dallas Cowboys. After a week of waiting, starting center Cam Jurgens has officially been cleared from the concussion protocol and will be active for Sunday’s game!

Well, this is really a huge relief for the birds, especially after Jurgens was forced out of last Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. He had been listed as questionable but fully participated in Friday’s practice and has now received the final nod from an independent neurologist, moving him to no game status.

Jurgens’ return couldn’t come at a better time, as the Eagles confirmed they will be without their All-Pro cornerstone, right tackle Lane Johnson, who is sidelined with a foot injury. With Johnson out, Fred Johnson is slated to step up and start. Having Jurgens back at center provides crucial stability and communication for the rest of the offensive line as they face the tough Cowboys defensive front. Matt Pryor will also be active as the sixth offensive lineman in their heavy ‘jumbo’ packages.

With Jurgens ready to go and Smith reported fit, the final major question mark for the starting lineup has been answered. The Eagles are now geared up and focused, ready to go into Dallas and take that critical step toward clinching the division title!