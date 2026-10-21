“You Put Him at More Risk”: Ryan Clark Puts Eagles Medical Staff on Blast for Putting Jalen Hurt’s Life at Stake

So far, the NFL has pushed back against the Philadelphia Eagles‘ approach to handling quarterback Jalen Hurts’ health. The quarterback was initially reported to have a blood clot in his calf, which ultimately reached both of his lungs. Since then, Hurts has been placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

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However, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills publicly defended the Eagles’ handling of Hurts’ case, while NFL executive Jeff Miller also pushed back against reports suggesting Hurts had gone more than 30 hours without sleep before the Jacksonville Jaguars game. At the same time, the team’s medical staff remains under scrutiny for clearing Hurts to play despite knowing the severity of his injury.

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Now, NFL legend Ryan Clark has addressed the quarterback’s situation, questioning the medical personnel’s approach to the team’s quarterback.

“I think the first thing is when you point to Jalen, he’s shown his toughness throughout his career,” said Clark on The Pivot Podcast. “More than anything, he’s shown his character. And even in this situation, not sleeping for 36 hours- who thinks that is a smart way to approach not only doing your job, but your health? You put him at more risk asking him to do that. And then to have him fly under the conditions he was already in medically, right?

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“Now you’ve put him in another position for his condition to worsen during that time. That is incompetence by the medical staff, but again, his character, his toughness to continue to try to work his way to be able to even play in the next week.”

Jalen Hurts certainly showed his toughness against the Jaguars. After informing the medical team about his complication, Hurts started against the Jaguars and completed 21-of-40 passes for 220 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions, as the Eagles lost 19-17. However, the QB starting for Philly in London has certainly backfired.

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After the Eagles placed Hurts on injured reserve, the team and Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, announced that further testing had identified Deep Vein Thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli. Per reports, Hurts’ initial diagnosis in London was a superficial vein thrombosis in his left calf, and has now reached both of his lungs.

“Jalen was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis. After further testing and monitoring, the current diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli. He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations. His treatment should only involve anticoagulation (i.e., “blood thinners”). During this time, he will not be allowed to participate in any contact activities, including football,” the statement read.

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Jalen Hurts was cleated in his left calf during the Eagles’ Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. After requesting treatment the following week, an ultrasound revealed a blood clot in Hurts’ left calf. The Eagles said their medical staff and doctors reviewed the results and cleared Hurts to start against the Jaguars. However, they recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and return flight.

Things escalated when further reports surfaced. Per Tom Pelissero, Hurts was asked to stay awake for 36 hours before the Jaguars’ game. But Jeff Miller has denounced any such reports, citing:

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“Jalen Hurts returned to the hotel, slept for a period of time and went to the stadium,” said Miller. “Both talking to the Eagles’ staff and making sure from people on the ground, tracking the case, talking to the independent hospital and doctors involved that we have, I think, a complete understanding of the course of events.”

Certainly, the criticism around the team’s handling of the situation was evident, but the league has backed up the Eagles.

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“I have complete confidence in the Eagles’ medical staff and their handling of this situation, and I would characterize their work as very conservative, very patient-focused and appropriately guarded at every step,” Sills said at the league’s annual fall meeting.

“I don’t think you can take that outcome and say there was something flawed about the process. Sometimes in medicine, we do all the right things and diseases progress and other things develop…In this case, everyone was incredibly conservative and incredibly vigilant and was very quick to make diagnoses of these conditions that might not have been diagnosed in a nonathlete.”

At the same time, the NFLPA has called for an investigation. The union said that it was unaware of an NFL investigation into the medical care Hurts received and that the league had previously informed the union that it did not plan to review the care provided. Now, the NFLPA has called for a full investigation before conclusions are drawn about the case. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts will stay away from football activities until his full recovery.