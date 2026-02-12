ESPN, Disney Face Rights Issue With Pat McAfee Show Amid Unpopular Super Bowl Decision

Essentials Inside The Story ESPN is planning new viewing ideas for Super Bowl LXI as part of a major broadcast push.

Plenty of hurdles are expected in executing these ideas.

The Pat McAfee Show is on a short break, with a temporary replacement on ESPN.

ESPN’s grand plan to revolutionize its Super Bowl coverage with a Pat McAfee-led ‘Field Pass’ has hit a significant roadblock: the NFL itself. The network and Disney are officially preparing for their historic broadcast of Super Bowl LXI in 2027, marking the first time the network has hosted the NFL championship since ABC’s 2006 broadcast. To make the most of this return, Disney is planning a massive ‘multi-cast’ strategy.

“SCCOP: ESPN + Disney are considering adding a Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show to their coverage of Super Bowl LXI, sources tell @FOS. But idea faces rights hurdles. The @PatMcAfeeShow show drew all-time record 2.4M viewers for Rose Bowl alt-cast, “ a post by senior writer Michael McCarthy from FOS read on X.

This concept is inspired by the massive success of that Rose Bowl alt-cast, and ESPN hopes to capture the same high-energy, digital-first audience by putting McAfee directly on the field for the Super Bowl.

However, making the “Field Pass” a reality isn’t as simple as just showing up with cameras. While ESPN has a lot of freedom with college football, the NFL is famously protective of the Super Bowl. Securing the necessary rights for sideline access and getting the league to sign off on a rowdy, unfiltered show like McAfee’s is a major hurdle, which is why the concept seems like an unpopular decision in the NFL circles.

Beyond the sidelines, Disney is leaning heavily into its own brand magic to diversify the viewing experience. While the standard game airs on ABC and ESPN, fans can choose from several alternatives, including the popular “ManningCast” with Peyton and Eli Manning. There are even plans for a ‘KidsCast’ that could feature iconic characters from Pixar or Star Wars, using technology to turn the football field into an animated world that appeals to children and families.

This entire effort is part of a massive marketing blitz labeled the “Year of the Super Bowl.” The campaign officially kicked off in early 2026 with a ceremonial handoff at Disneyland and SoFi Stadium, signaling Disney’s intent to dominate the cultural conversation for an entire year.

Although some critics worry that having so many different ways to watch might be confusing, Disney is betting that this mix of sports legends, Disney icons, and modern personalities will result in the most-watched television event in history. While ESPN and Disney are making long-term plans for McAfee’s brand, his show is undergoing a short-term change. The network recently announced that, with the NFL season over, the ‘Pat McAfee Show‘ will be taking a brief hiatus

The Pat McAfee Show will be off ESPN for a few weeks

Now that the NFL season has wrapped up, Pat McAfee is taking a well-deserved vacation. His popular daily show will be taking a break from ESPN for a few weeks, leaving a temporary opening in the network’s midday lineup. To fill the gap, ESPN has announced that another sports media veteran will be stepping into the time slot while McAfee is away.

“Programming Update: Feb. 10-24, The @PatMcAfeeShow will be off-air on a scheduled break. The @RichEisenShow will air from Noon-2 p.m. ET on ESPN. The program will return on Wednesday, Feb. 25,” ESPN announced.

Starting February 10, The Rich Eisen Show will take over the noon to 2 p.m. ET slot on ESPN’s main channel. Rich Eisen is a familiar face to many sports fans, having served as a longtime anchor for the NFL Network and a former host at ESPN. While his show is usually found on streaming services like Disney+ and ESPN+, this move puts him back on one of the biggest stages in sports television until February 24.

The move provides a well-deserved break for McAfee after a long season while giving a national platform to Eisen, a respected veteran in sports media. While their styles differ, both hosts share a commitment to their craft and to charitable causes.

Fans can enjoy Eisen’s steady presence for the next two weeks before Pat McAfee and his crew return to the airwaves on Wednesday, February 25.