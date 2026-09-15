Pat McAfee Under Fire as NFL Fans Grow Tired of ESPN Star During Monday Night Countdown Debut

ESPN is doing a lot when it comes to experimentation this season. A day earlier, Stephen A. Smith confirmed that his long-time buddy, Michael Irvin, is coming back on First Take. Last month, they shared how Pat McAfee’s role in ESPN has expanded, with him joining Monday Night Countdown as a full-time analyst. Unfortunately, ESPN took the brunt of it as fans were upset with McAfee’s debut.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This season for the Monday Night Countdown, host Scott Van Pelt is back. He was joined by returning analysts Jason Kelce and Marcus Spears, along with new additions Pat McAfee and Jason McCourty. September 14 marked McAfee’s first test.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m the luckiest man on earth,” McAfee shared his gratitude. “I very much appreciate the hospitality. It’s an honor to work alongside of you guys. And if you would have told young me that I was gonna be a part of Monday night football in any fashion at all, I would have lost my mind. I’m still doing that.”

McAfee now balances his roles on ESPN’s College GameDay and Monday Night Countdown, in addition to hosting The Pat McAfee Show. However, McAfee’s increasingly prominent presence across ESPN has frustrated some viewers. One critic was former ESPN anchor Linda Cohn, who retired from the network in June 2026 after 34 years and hosted more editions of SportsCenter than anyone in ESPN history.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I admire it all, but admiring what Pat McAfee has accomplished doesn’t mean I believe he needs to be everywhere at every time,” Cohn said on her podcast, The Linda Cohn Show. “Because, yeah, ESPN wants Pat McAfee to be everywhere at every time. How much Pat McAfee is enough Pat McAfee?! The answer apparently was more. Three hours of Pat’s daily show, ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ from the game site. Then, Pat joins ‘Monday Night Countdown’ before the game. And then, on certain nights, potentially, his own alternative broadcast of ‘Monday Night Football.’ At this point, let’s just call it ‘Monday Night McAfee.’”

Cohn isn’t the only one from the industry who has taken issue with this. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand summed up the mood by riffing on ESPN’s own slogan: “ESPN’s motto is ‘Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere.’ It soon may be ‘Serving Pat McAfee. Anytime. Anywhere'”. Pro Football Network‘s Ryan Gosling, on the other hand, asked plainly, “Is there anything he isn’t a part of at this point?”

ADVERTISEMENT

There are several moments that critics point to. For instance, on August 18, 2026, the day ESPN co-founder Bill Rasmussen died at 93 from complications of Parkinson’s disease, First Take’s on-air tribute to him was cut off mid-sentence. Courtney Cronin was wrapping up the tribute when the program reached its noon hard out, and viewers were immediately greeted by McAfee’s opening: “Hello, beautiful people, and welcome to our humble abode.”

Still, with ESPN reportedly negotiating an extension worth roughly $60–65 million annually, McAfee’s presence is only set to increase within the network, which doesn’t really sit well with fans who have already expressed fatigue from the ‘Pat McAfee’ effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Turned it off as soon as I saw this ass clown on. Seeing him up there with royalty makes me puke,” wrote one user.

“Thanks for the update! Now I will definitely not start watching until kickoff!” another comment read.

ADVERTISEMENT

“huh….looks like another ESPN show I won’t be watching”.

“Another show to avoid,” wrote another.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I watched for 10 minutes. I just can’t anymore. It’s like a frat house with the yelling, chants, etc. I miss Suzy.”

Lastly, one said, “so this is the hill ESPN is ready to die on huh….”