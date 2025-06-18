ESPN Faces Cam Heyward’s Wrath Over Controversial List That Snubbed Steelers DT

ESPN’s Seth Walder sent NFL X into a frenzy this week with his ‘All Quarter Century Team’—a 53-man fantasy roster of legends since the year 2000. There were no surprise headliners: Tom Brady, Aaron Donald, Patrick Mahomes, Ed Reed. Every name was a certified game-changer. And it was hooking the readers to scroll down even as the DLs came in. Because everyone from Pittsburgh was at least expecting to read Cam Heyward‘s name. After all, Brady himself said it back in 2022, “I’ve played the Steelers a lot… A very physical style of ball. Cam Heyward is one of the great players I’ve ever played against.”

Alas, as fans dissected every position, Cam’s name was there. But it was technically a footnote. Uh-oh! Cam Heyward didn’t crack the starting trio at defensive tackle. The one guy who’s holding his own for over a decade in Steel City was not on the list. Instead, Seth listed him as a member of the “practice squad” behind Donald, Chris Jones, and Calais Campbell. It’s a loaded group, sure. But Heyward’s résumé demands more than a courtesy nod.

Seven Pro Bowls. Four first-team All-Pro honors (more than Campbell, by the way, who has just 1). 88.5 sacks. 718 tackles. The numbers tell a complete story. Yet it wasn’t enough to bump him into the top tier. His response? Just two words on X, tagging Walder: “Practice squad? Bet.” A jab, subtle but unmistakable. Classic Heyward.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

After all, he knows his worth. To sit on the sidelines only to think I could have done better than that is not Cam Heyward’s style. Even Mike Tomlin urged his young players to learn from him: “I hope the young guys see [level of professionalism] and pay attention.”

You could argue Walder played it safe. Sticking Heyward on the practice squad was ESPN’s way of saying, ‘We see you.’ But for a guy who’s made a living wrecking backfields and silencing elite quarterbacks—including Tom Brady, his self-proclaimed favorite to sack—this felt more like a snub than a salute. One comment from the fan summed up the collective sigh from Pittsburgh: “No TJ Watt or Cam Heyward is hilarious.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cam Heyward’s favorite pastime used to be sacking Tom Brady

One can understand the frustration spurring out of Steel City. No TJ. No Cam. It feels targeted. Especially if you’ve ever watched Cam Heyward on a Sunday, you know how he hunts the QBs. But when it comes to his all-time favorite target? That’s easy. “It was always fun to sack [Tom] Brady,” Heyward said during a 2024 appearance on Hot Ones. “Because Brady is gonna give it back. Talks a whole bunch, you’re gonna know when he’s up on the scoreboard.”

Let’s rewind. His first sack on Brady came in 2013—Heyward’s first year as a full-time starter. Steelers got steamrolled that day, losing 55-31, but Heyward made sure Brady remembered his name. It came at the goal line, 2nd and goal, forcing a field goal. A small win in a lopsided loss, but for Heyward, it marked the start of a personal rivalry. “That was my first sack of the season,” he’d later say. “Felt different when it was on him.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The second one? Week 15 of 2017. Steelers vs. Patriots. The infamous Jesse James “catch-that-wasn’t” game. This time, the sack came early. 1st and 10, tied at 7. Heyward bulldozed his way through for an eight-yard loss, killing New England’s momentum. It also capped off Heyward’s first double-digit sack season. That hit on Brady? Like the cherry on top of a Steelers sundae.

The final one? 2022, when Brady was with Tampa. It came on 3rd and goal from the four. Heyward got home again—five-yard loss, drive killed, field goal instead of six. It was another double-digit sack season for No. 97. And again, another Brady possession cut short. Two of those three sacks came inside the ten. That’s not luck. That’s timing, IQ, and power. And Cam’s still in the game at 36, pumping Steel City after every sack like he’s still in his prime years.