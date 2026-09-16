ESPN Reportedly Makes $108 Million Decision on Joe Buck After Veteran Announcer Clears Retirement Plan

Back in 2022, ESPN brought both Troy Aikman and Joe Buck on board to lead its Monday Night Football team. Now, with the network all set to host Super Bowl LXI next year, both Aikman and Buck were seeking new deals. And while Aikman currently remains unsigned, ESPN has extended Buck, with the veteran announcer now set to stay at the network for many more years to come.

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Per reports, Joe Buck has agreed to a six-year contract extension with ESPN worth approximately $108 million. The deal keeps him with the network for the next six years and, importantly, covers ESPN’s first two Super Bowl broadcasts in this new rights era. Under his latest contract, Buck has become one of ESPN’s highest-paid employees, earning $18 million annually.

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After leaving FOX and joining ESPN with Aikman in 2022, Buck was entering the final year of his reported five-year, $75 million deal. As part of that contract, Buck was set to call ESPN’s first Super Bowl in February next year. However, his new deal also allows the 57-year-old to call ESPN’s second Super Bowl in 2031.

“With this historic season for ESPN now underway, our entire focus is on bringing fans the best possible football coverage, culminating with our first Super Bowl,” said ESPN executive vice president of communications Josh Krulewitz. “To that end, we won’t be addressing talent contract specifics publicly before the Super Bowl.”

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Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are currently in their 25th season together. The veteran duo began working together in 2002 and became a two-person booth in 2005. ESPN identifies them as the longest-running NFL broadcast duo in history.

For Buck, his latest deal also carries significant weight, considering the 57-year-old veteran has previously cleared his stance on retirement. Back in April this year, Buck admitted that he would like to end his broadcasting career with his current employers.

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“If you reached through my computer screen right now and handed me a contract to continue my time at ESPN, I would sign it without even looking at it,” said Buck in a conversation with Richard Deitsch of Sports Business Journal. “I’ve loved every second of it and I am hopeful that I’m at ESPN for the rest of my career. That’s as plain as I can say it and as honest as I can say it and maybe it’s stupid of me to say. If something gets thrown at me and I have to shift, I’ll shift. But I would be hopeful to stay right where I am until I’m finished.”

Buck will turn 63 by the time his latest deal expires. For now, though, the veteran will call ESPN’s first Super Bowl with Aikman. At the same time, it’s worth noting that Aikman currently remains unsigned. Per reports, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s deal with the network will expire following the conclusion of the 2026 season. Whether the network extends Aikman in the coming months remains to be seen.