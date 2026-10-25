ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Names the ‘Best QB in America,’ Following Kirk Herbstreit’s Lead

The fight turned out to be worth it for Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. After a legal battle with the NCAA, he won a sixth year of eligibility, and he is leaving no stone unturned to make the most of it. He already has a longtime fan in Kirk Herbstreit, and now, Dan Orlovsky has become part of that group.

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“Best qb in America,” Orlovsky wrote under Coach Dan Casey’s post, which remarked about Chambliss’ arm talent.

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“I think we’re still underrating the pure Arm Talent of Trinidad Chambliss,” Casey’s tweet read.

Chambliss took over QB1 duties in Ole Miss when Austin Simmons was out injured last season. A transfer from Ferris State, the QB was pretty much unknown at the Division I level. But as the season progressed, Chambliss cemented himself as one of the best QBs in college football at the time. He helped the Rebels to the playoffs and finished the year with 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only three interceptions.

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In 2026, the title of the best QB can comfortably rest with him. Ole Miss was 5-1 entering the Texas Longhorns game, and Chambliss was at 1,676 yards and 14 touchdowns. In a draft class that will be stacked with QBs next year, fans can expect the Ole Miss star to get picked early and high.

Elite quarterbacks sometimes have to squeeze throws through the tiniest of openings, leaving little room for error. Making those passes requires serious arm strength, and Chambliss has it, as FOX Sports Rob Rang noted.

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Rang also mentioned that Chambliss can use his arm strength to thread passes to receivers once they shake off defenders. But his real strength lies in anticipating their movements and releasing the ball before their final cut creates an opening.

He is edging closer to joining Ole Miss’s elite quarterbacks. His touchdown passes in 19 consecutive games have drawn him level with Matt Corral for the second-longest streak in program history. With Chad Kelly’s record standing at 22 games, Chambliss has a chance to make history with three more games.

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When it comes to his loyal supporter, ESPN’s Herbstreit has been on the list for the past few months.

“There’s Trinidad Chambliss, who I would probably take over everybody,” he said on his Nonstop podcast earlier this month.

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What makes his story more heroic is the fact that, coming out of high school, Chambliss was an unranked, zero-star commit to Ferris State University.

Chambliss spent four seasons with the Bulldogs, and was part of championship-winning teams. His performances also earned him a place among the finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy, the Division II equivalent of the Heisman. Fast forward to 2026, he is now the face of the Ole Miss offense and is aiming for a College Football Playoff ticket.

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Another great poured in some more praise for Chambliss.

“This team has the best quarterback in college football, in my opinion. I’m going with Ole Miss and Trinidad Chambliss,” 1997 Heisman winner and Hall of Famer Charles Woodson said. “All this team does is beat top, great teams. Trinidad Chambliss is one of the best in the game. I call him Trinidad the Magician. Nobody moves around the pocket the way he does. Nobody layers throws the way he does.”

His win over LSU has been one of the biggest this season. Chambliss put together a 363-yard passing performance, completing 33 of 48 attempts for two touchdowns and an interception, then ran for the game-winning score from 14 yards out to defeat their former coach’s present team.

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These heroic performances and all this praise definitely call for some early pick conversations from the NFL. In Field Yates’ 2027 NFL Mock Draft, Chambliss is the No. 9 best player in the draft.