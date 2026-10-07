ESPN’s Matt Miller Pleads Not Guilty for Misdemeanor Charge in Car Crash Incident

Tony Romo is no longer with CBS Sports after the two sides mutually parted ways months after his OWI arrest. The legal trouble has now hit ESPN, as NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller has pleaded not guilty to his misdemeanor charge after being involved in a life-threatening car accident in Missouri back in June.

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“#breaking ESPN analyst Matt Miller has pleaded NOT GUILTY while waiving formal arraignment in charge for June accident that cost him his arm, according to court records. The Missouri AG says she continues to investigate allegations of financial fraud,” reported KMOV reporter Heather Sullivan.

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The saga started with Miller’s post on X on June 23.

“Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this,” he wrote. “As a result of the accident, I sustained significant injuries, including multiple fractures and broken ribs. I also underwent a life-saving amputation of my left arm. While I have a long road ahead, I’m focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time.”

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Missouri-based KOAM News reported that Miller crossed into opposing traffic and struck a semi tractor-trailer on a state highway on June 18. Citing authorities and friends of Miller, the outlet said he was then transported by air to a hospital. Months later, a charge against Miller came forward.

“According to a court filing in Jasper County, Mo., on Monday, Miller is facing charges for failing to drive on the right half of a roadway, resulting in an accident,” reported Awful Announcing’s Brendon Kleen on August 11th.

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Miller’s SUV collided head-on with a semi-truck after crossing the centerline, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Dashcam footage showed the semi-truck attempting to avoid the oncoming vehicle, but the vehicles ultimately crashed into each other.

Miller was flown to Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri, after the driver’s side of his 2023 Ford Bronco suffered extensive damage in the crash.

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After entering a not-guilty plea, the 43-year-old Miller waived a formal arraignment. His next hearing is scheduled for December 8, when he will attend a pre-trial conference. A guilty verdict could carry a maximum fine of $2,000 and a one-year jail sentence.

Even before the traffic charges were filed, the news left the NFL fans in shock. After all, Miller built a strong reputation as an NFL draft analyst around 11 years with Bleacher Report and ESPN before transitioning to an on-air role at ESPN in April 2023.

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So, as his family launched a GoFundMe campaign online, contributions started pouring in, amounting to over $51,000. Being a known figure, prominent ESPN personalities including Pat McAfee, Mina Kimes, and Adam Schefter also donated to the campaign. However, the fundraiser was paused when Miller was met with a series of complaints of fraudulence.

Matt Miller Is Already on Radar for Financial Allegations

The controversy goes back to 2025. In May 2026, a Reddit thread alleged Miller had mismanaged fantasy leagues dating to 2025, and was titled “Matt Miller Leagues and Scam.”

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“Anyone in a league run by ESPN’s Matt Miller and not get paid as a winner? He has ghosted ours since the championship and provided 0 communication on what funds went to charity/providing payouts to the winners,” the initial Reddit post said. “I’ve seen a few others in the same boat and wanted to see if this is a wider spread problem than a couple leagues.”

Miller allegedly managed 91 fantasy leagues as commissioner on Sleeper in 2025, based on a profile believed to be his on the platform.

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But as soon as the Reddit post gained traction, more than 30 additional fantasy league participants and scouting lesson purchasers reportedly contacted Awful Announcing with similar accounts.

“I tried multiple avenues to get in touch with him, and it was just crickets,” one anonymous participant said. “Only when someone posted people’s contact information at ESPN in the Reddit thread, and I emailed him with some of them CC’d, did a payment come through.”

With things already tough on the personal front with the accident, Miller took a stand in his defense.

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“Because this is an active investigation, I’ve been told by legal counsel to limit my response,” Miller wrote in an email to The Athletic. “However, I’ve tried reaching out to all the winners from the last season to make sure they’ve been paid. My [direct messages] on all social media remain open for winners to contact me.”

Both investigations are now being conducted under the Missouri Attorney General, as ESPN has placed Miller on leave since July.