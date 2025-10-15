Ex-Eagles Star Advises Nick Sirianni to Fix Mistakes & Details Jalen Hurts’ Rookie Year

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 34-17 loss to the New York Giants was frustrating. It was their worst offensive performance this season despite having elite talent on the O-line. The team, however, got dragged down by poor coaching, structural issues, and players who hesitated.

The Super Bowl LIX champions have already dropped two games this season, leaving many to wonder if things are about to spiral further. No wonder Tom Pelissero, who was a guest host on ‘The Rich Eisen’s show,’ has questions about the team. And who could give a better answer than a former Eagles player?

Malik Jackson, who played for the team in 2019 and 2020, shared his views with Pelissero. And if he is to be believed, there is not much to worry about. At least not right now. “I just think it’s any given Sunday,” he started. “Because they lost two tough games, right? One was the blocked field goal. The other was the drive at the end by the Broncos. It’s just been two tough losses.

“A lot of analysts know, and we, as players, know, but everybody else has to realize that you truly win or lose a game by the mistakes.

“So, if they can just cut down the mistakes, they’ll be fine.”

Jackson seems to be giving them the benefit of the doubt that others aren’t. But if we look at the team’s track record, things look promising:

The team has been to the playoffs for the past four seasons.

They have reached two of the last three Super Bowls.

The Iggles became the champions after a dominant win over the previous defending world champs.

With the Super Bowl victory, HC Nick Sirianni won 70% of his games.

Hence, the lack of benefit of the doubt the team is receiving right now is surprising. But it is not without a reason. Remember their 2023 late-season collapse?

That stretch was brutal. The Eagles dropped six of their last seven games. And that included a 32-9 blowout wild-card round exit against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It nearly cost Nick Sirianni his job. But oddly enough, that low phase became the turning point. The players came together, built better chemistry, and hung out together. And though the 2024 season didn’t start on a great note (they went 2-2 in the first four games), the team gained momentum, which ended with a Super Bowl victory.

They had a wild celebration that evening. Cigar smoke filled the locker room, and in that moment, safety Reed Blankenship lowered his protective ski goggles to look around. ‘What was so special about the 2024 Eagles?’ he wondered.

The answer was simple.

Through the ups and downs of the sport, they had come closer. Teammates protected and trusted each other. Perhaps that is what Nick Sirianni needs to reiterate after two consecutive losses this season.

After all, the Eagles were defeated by turnovers and blown opportunities against the Giants. DeVonta Smith was wide open, but QB Jalen Hurts overthrew him. That could have been an easy touchdown to begin the second half—a play that would have changed momentum.

Additionally, the team also has injury concerns.

Cam Jurgens isn’t the same athlete post-back surgery, Landon Dickerson is a shadow of his former self after two knee operations, and Brett Toth hasn’t provided reliable depth. Jordan Mailata has missed critical blocks, Lane Johnson is managing a neck issue, and Tyler Steen, while competent, can’t dominate the line like Mekhi Becton did last season.

The result is an offense struggling to function as designed. Yet, Jackson believes these woes are temporary.

QB Jalen Hurts picked up an unwanted record…

Momentum dwindled when they lost 21-17 to the Denver Broncos. That was a tough one. After all, the Eagles had gone a full year between losing games that Hurts started and finished.

Next, the New York Giants’ loss only made things worse. It is a rough patch, but Malik Jackson feels optimistic. If anything, he had some great things to say about Hurts. When Pelissero asked Jackson if the QB ever came out of his shell when they were on the team together, the veteran responded:

“Not really. He was just a quiet, young kid. Rookie, when I came here. Just quiet. Doing his thing, waiting for his turn.

“He is very even-keeled. You know, I wantto rattle him up, but he just chilled. Just as cool as the other side of the pillow.” That’s not surprising, considering he is known to have a calm demeanor.

The younger signal-caller was drafted by the Eagles in 2020 (53rd overall) and didn’t have much time to bond with Jackson, who was off to Cleveland in 2021.

Regardless, Jackson believes his former team has the potential to cross the bumpy road and get back to their winning ways. We will have to wait and watch how that goes. The Eagles will next face the Minnesota Vikings on October 19.